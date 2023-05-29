Lance Dewease $29,000 richer with Bob Weikert Memorial win at Port Royal Speedway

By Tyler Altmeyer

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (May 28, 2023) – For the second time in three tries, Lance Dewease is a Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 feature winner, doing so in fantastic fashion with a $29,000 payday in the annual Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania. Dewease, who was victorious in Williams Grove’s Doug Esh Tribute just two nights prior, led all 29 circuits in the Weikert main event, increasing his All Star win tally to 46-career, 15 at the Port Royal “Speed Palace.” In addition, the National Sprint Car Hall of Famer bumped his Port Royal career total to 122, three of which occurring in Bob Weikert Memorial winning fashion.

Only one caution interrupted action on Sunday night, that taking place on lap 18. The momentum shift erased a near-five second lead for Lance Dewease, forced to eventually fend off the “Legend” Mike Wagner and Bob Weikert Memorial night one winner, Anthony Macri. Macri, who started ninth, would power to second immediately following the restart, but a clear path and clean air allowed Dewease to maintain control.

“Well, I knew where Anthony [Macri] wanted to run, and I knew where Mike [Wagner] wanted to run. That was probably the most nervous I’ve ever been at the start of a race…just didn’t know if I had enough for these guys,” Dewease, driver of the Conduit/Glenville Station No. 69K sprint car, said. “I wanted to make sure I didn’t follow any lapped cars too closely. Luckily enough, we got here.

“To have Davey Brown with us here tonight is really special,” Dewease added. “For his age, he works really hard on this race car…everyone does. These guys really revitalized my career and we’re going to ride this wave for as long as we can.”

Although using every inch of Port Royal’s outer edge, the cushion was not enough for Anthony Macri, forced to finish second at the Juniata County Fairgrounds, followed by Wagner, Danny Dietrich, and Devon Borden.

“That late caution was helpful, but it didn’t help enough. I knew with Lance being in clean air, he was going to take off,” Macri said. “I kept trying to run the top as hard as I could. I just wasn’t close enough to do anything at the end. We’ll take a second and be proud.”

ON DECK:

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue their 2023 campaign with a return visit to the Badger State, set to compete in a pair of high profile events on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3. Series action will begin with the Gib Wiser Classic on Friday night at Dodge County Fairgrounds in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, followed by the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

Contingency Awards/Results: Port Royal Speedway| May 28, 2023:

Bob Weikert Memorial | Night #2 | $29,000-to-win

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 40

Macri Concrete/Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Anthony Macri | 15.862

Hercules Tires Fast Qualifier: Danny Dietrich | 16.219

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Tyler Courtney

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Zeb Wise

Kistler Racing Products Heat #4 Winner: Ryan Smith

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Kody Lehman

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Justin Whittall

Tezos A-Main Winner: Lance Dewease

Tezos A-Main Hard Charger: Blane Heimbach (+11)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Gerard McIntyre

Tezos A Feature (29 Laps): 1. 69K-Lance Dewease[1]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[9]; 3. 55W-Mike Wagner[6]; 4. 29W-Danny Dietrich[4]; 5. 23-Devon Borden[2]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[14]; 7. 26-Zeb Wise[7]; 8. 45H-Jeff Halligan[17]; 9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[10]; 10. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[11]; 11. 1-Logan Wagner[13]; 12. 6-Ryan Smith[12]; 13. 11-Cory Eliason[3]; 14. 19-Brent Marks[5]; 15. 12-Blane Heimbach[26]; 16. 33M-Gerard McIntyre Jr[25]; 17. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[16]; 18. 33W-Michael Walter[19]; 19. 47K-Kody Lehman[21]; 20. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[20]; 21. 97-JJ Hickle[18]; 22. 70-Scotty Thiel[15]; 23. 11T-TJ Stutts[23]; 24. 29-Sye Lynch[24]; 25. 5-Dylan Cisney[8]; 26. 51-Freddie Rahmer[22] LAP LEADERS: Lance Dewease (1-29)

Classic Ink USA B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 47K-Kody Lehman[2]; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer[4]; 3. 11T-TJ Stutts[1]; 4. 29-Sye Lynch[7]; 5. 67-Justin Whittall[3]; 6. 12-Blane Heimbach[9]; 7. 35S-Jason Shultz[10]; 8. 33M-Gerard McIntyre Jr[15]; 9. 77K-Tyler Bear[11]; 10. 33-Derek Hauck[8]; 11. 20-Ryan Taylor[16]; 12. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[20]; 13. 45-Tim Shaffer[5]; 14. 99-Devin Adams[12]; 15. 24B-Dustin Baney[19]; 16. 39T-Cameron Smith[17]; 17. 98-Jarrett Cavalet[18]; 18. 28M-Conner Morrell[13]; 19. (DNS) 35-Austin Bishop; 20. (DNS) 4-Chris Windom

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 2. 67-Justin Whittall[1]; 3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[2]; 4. 69K-Lance Dewease[7]; 5. 47K-Kody Lehman[3]; 6. 29W-Danny Dietrich[8]; 7. 45H-Jeff Halligan[5]; 8. 70-Scotty Thiel[6]; 9. 39T-Cameron Smith[10]; 10. 98-Jarrett Cavalet[9]

CSI Shocks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer[1]; 3. 19-Brent Marks[6]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri[7]; 5. 23-Devon Borden[8]; 6. 29-Sye Lynch[3]; 7. 45-Tim Shaffer[4]; 8. 4-Chris Windom[9]; 9. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[10]; 10. 33-Derek Hauck[5]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Zeb Wise[5]; 2. 33W-Michael Walter[2]; 3. 5-Dylan Cisney[8]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]; 5. 97-JJ Hickle[4]; 6. 77K-Tyler Bear[1]; 7. 1-Logan Wagner[7]; 8. 33M-Gerard McIntyre Jr[10]; 9. 20-Ryan Taylor[9]; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]

Kistler Racing Products Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Ryan Smith[3]; 2. 11-Cory Eliason[7]; 3. 55W-Mike Wagner[8]; 4. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[4]; 5. 12-Blane Heimbach[9]; 6. 35S-Jason Shultz[10]; 7. 11T-TJ Stutts[5]; 8. 99-Devin Adams[2]; 9. 24B-Dustin Baney[1]; 10. 35-Austin Bishop[6]

Hercules Tire Qualifying: 1. 29W-Danny Dietrich, 00:16.219[5]; 2. 23-Devon Borden, 00:16.284[3]; 3. 5-Dylan Cisney, 00:16.286[7]; 4. 55W-Mike Wagner, 00:16.550[10]; 5. 69K-Lance Dewease, 00:16.552[15]; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:16.564[17]; 7. 1-Logan Wagner, 00:16.600[16]; 8. 11-Cory Eliason, 00:16.641[23]; 9. 70-Scotty Thiel, 00:16.663[4]; 10. 19-Brent Marks, 00:16.673[37]; 11. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:16.683[25]; 12. 35-Austin Bishop, 00:16.697[11]; 13. 45H-Jeff Halligan, 00:16.724[22]; 14. 33-Derek Hauck, 00:16.769[2]; 15. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:16.803[40]; 16. 11T-TJ Stutts, 00:16.811[14]; 17. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:16.820[33]; 18. 45-Tim Shaffer, 00:16.844[39]; 19. 97-JJ Hickle, 00:16.853[8]; 20. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 00:16.855[1]; 21. 47K-Kody Lehman, 00:16.913[9]; 22. 29-Sye Lynch, 00:16.946[19]; 23. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:16.965[6]; 24. 6-Ryan Smith, 00:17.044[18]; 25. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 00:17.102[36]; 26. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:17.119[31]; 27. 33W-Michael Walter, 00:17.143[21]; 28. 99-Devin Adams, 00:17.176[13]; 29. 67-Justin Whittall, 00:17.229[32]; 30. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 00:17.246[20]; 31. 77K-Tyler Bear, 00:17.388[38]; 32. 24B-Dustin Baney, 00:17.389[12]; 33. 98-Jarrett Cavalet, 00:17.431[26]; 34. 4-Chris Windom, 00:17.435[29]; 35. 20-Ryan Taylor, 00:17.451[24]; 36. 12-Blane Heimbach, 00:17.544[34]; 37. 39T-Cameron Smith, 00:17.564[28]; 38. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 00:17.578[30]; 39. 33M-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 00:17.704[27]; 40. 35S-Jason Shultz, 00:17.801[35]

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 5/28):

Tyler Courtney – 1438

Chris Windom – 1346

Hunter Schuerenberg – 1336

Tim Shaffer – 1330

J.J. Hickle – 1270

Scotty Thiel – 1268

Conner Morrell – 1204

Zeb Wise – 1156

Sye Lynch – 988

Parker Price-Miller – 956