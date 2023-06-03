Cory Eliason leads all 25 for Gib Wiser Classic title at Dodge County Fairgrounds

By Tyler Altmeyer

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (June 2, 2023) – A Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 winner already this year in the Empire State, Visalia, California’s Cory Eliason can officially add Wisconsin to his 2023 stat card, earning the inaugural All Star vs. IRA Gib Wiser Classic triumph at Dodge County Fairgrounds in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, for an $8,000 score.

Eliason, now in the double-digit win ranks with ten All Star victories to his credit, led all 25 circuits at the Dodge County halfmile, cruising unchallenged for much of the program until he was forced to withstand a late race slider by Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks. Despite the attempt, Eliason held strong, driving on to clinch his second All Star victory of the season with his first occurring in Weedsport, New York. Incidentally, that victory also awarded $8,000.

Starting from the pole position via heat race and dash victories, Eliason, ace of the Crouch Motorsports No. 11, was an obvious threat from start to finish, utilizing a perfect jump to earn command at the drop of the initial green. As mentioned, Eliason’s campaign at the front of the field was, for the most part, unchallenged, although he was forced to restack on lap five due to a caution, then he experienced a slight momentum shift with traffic beginning on lap ten. Marks’ eventual slider occurred on lap 21, using a lapped car as a pick to slide Eliason entering turn one. Eliason ultimately powered ahead, regaining the top by the exit of turn two.

Brent Marks would hang on to finish second, followed by Rico Abreu, Anthony Marci, and “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney.

“The track was really in my favor to get back by Marks. The lapped car ahead of me luckily went to the middle of the track and I was able to drive back around him. It all worked out for us,” Eliason elaborated. “Hats off to this team and crew. Our success is a testament to their hard work. When we put our heads together, we can make anything work.

“You never know how much tire you have, and you never want to use it all up,” Eliason continued. “I tried to be patient with lapped cars. I wanted that checkered to come soon because I wasn’t sure how much longer we were going to make it.”

If things could not get any bigger, the All Star and IRA rivalry will move to the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on Saturday, June 3, set to battle elbows up in the annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race. Growing into one of the most sought-after prizes in sprint car racing, Saturday’s spectacle will award a $26,000 top prize; the largest payday on the All Stars’ June slate. Dillsburg, Pennsylvania’s Anthony Macri is the reigning Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race champion, doing so in 2022 at I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

Contingency Awards/Results: Dodge County Fairgrounds | June 2, 2023:

Gib Wiser Classic | $8,000-to-win

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 33

Macri Concrete/Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Tyler Courtney | 17.026

Hercules Tires Fast Qualifier: Brent Marks | 16.796

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Josh Scheiderman

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Tyler Courtney

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Zeb Wise

Kistler Racing Products Heat #4 Winner: Cory Eliason

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Cory Eliason

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Bill Balog

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Travis Arenz

Tezos A-Main Winner: Cory Eliason

Tezos A-Main Hard Charger: Lance Dewease (+5)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Tim Shaffer

Tezos A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 11-Cory Eliason[1]; 2. 19-Brent Marks[3]; 3. 24R-Rico Abreu[6]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 6. 25M-Lachlan McHugh[5]; 7. 69K-Lance Dewease[13]; 8. 9P-Parker Price Miller[9]; 9. 26-Zeb Wise[7]; 10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[12]; 11. 4-Chris Windom[10]; 12. 1-Brenham Crouch[14]; 13. 97-JJ Hickle[18]; 14. 45-Tim Shaffer[19]; 15. 23-Russel Borland[17]; 16. 25-Danny Schlafer[20]; 17. 29-Sye Lynch[16]; 18. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[22]; 19. U2-Jack Vanderboom[24]; 20. 70-Scotty Thiel[15]; 21. 17B-Bill Balog[21]; 22. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[11]; 23. 49-Josh Schneiderman[8]; 24. 2W-Scott Neitzel[23] LAP LEADERS: Cory Eliason (1-25)

Classic Ink USA B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[2]; 3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[5]; 4. U2-Jack Vanderboom[3]; 5. 25T-Travis Arenz[4]; 6. 79-Blake Nimee[10]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 8. 26R-Preston Ruh[8]; 9. 24-Scott Conger[13]; 10. 87A-Austin Hartmann[9]; 11. 29C-Hunter Custer[11]; 12. 68-Dave Uttech[7]; 13. (DNS) 39V-William Huck

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps): 1. 11-Cory Eliason[1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 3. 19-Brent Marks[4]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri[5]; 5. 25M-Lachlan McHugh[6]; 6. 24R-Rico Abreu[8]; 7. 26-Zeb Wise[7]; 8. 49-Josh Schneiderman[3]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Josh Schneiderman[1]; 2. 4-Chris Windom[3]; 3. 25M-Lachlan McHugh[4]; 4. 29-Sye Lynch[6]; 5. 23-Russel Borland[2]; 6. U2-Jack Vanderboom[5]; 7. 26R-Preston Ruh[8]; 8. 29C-Hunter Custer[7]; 9. (DNF) 24-Scott Conger[9]

CSI Shocks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 2. 9P-Parker Price Miller[1]; 3. 19-Brent Marks[4]; 4. 69K-Lance Dewease[3]; 5. 97-JJ Hickle[6]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog[5]; 7. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[7]; 8. (DNS) 39V-William Huck

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Zeb Wise[1]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]; 4. 1-Brenham Crouch[3]; 5. 25-Danny Schlafer[5]; 6. 2W-Scott Neitzel[6]; 7. 68-Dave Uttech[7]; 8. 87A-Austin Hartmann[8]

Kistler Racing Products Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Cory Eliason[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 3. 24R-Rico Abreu[4]; 4. 70-Scotty Thiel[2]; 5. 45-Tim Shaffer[5]; 6. 25T-Travis Arenz[7]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 8. 79-Blake Nimee[8]

Hercules Tire Qualifying: 1. 19-Brent Marks, 00:16.799[10]; 2. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 00:16.930[15]; 3. 24R-Rico Abreu, 00:16.991[31]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:17.086[23]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:17.092[17]; 6. 25M-Lachlan McHugh, 00:17.113[9]; 7. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 00:17.127[4]; 8. 23-Russel Borland, 00:17.133[5]; 9. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:17.144[18]; 10. 69K-Lance Dewease, 00:17.198[13]; 11. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:17.202[12]; 12. 97-JJ Hickle, 00:17.218[16]; 13. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:17.261[24]; 14. 4-Chris Windom, 00:17.271[7]; 15. 11-Cory Eliason, 00:17.310[29]; 16. 1-Brenham Crouch, 00:17.313[19]; 17. 70-Scotty Thiel, 00:17.387[26]; 18. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:17.440[27]; 19. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 00:17.450[11]; 20. 45-Tim Shaffer, 00:17.548[33]; 21. 25-Danny Schlafer, 00:17.638[20]; 22. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:17.659[30]; 23. U2-Jack Vanderboom, 00:17.762[1]; 24. 25T-Travis Arenz, 00:17.800[32]; 25. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 00:17.807[22]; 26. 68-Dave Uttech, 00:17.862[25]; 27. 29-Sye Lynch, 00:17.883[2]; 28. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 00:17.979[21]; 29. 79-Blake Nimee, 00:18.098[28]; 30. 29C-Hunter Custer, 00:18.224[8]; 31. 26R-Preston Ruh, 00:18.242[6]; 32. 24-Scott Conger, 00:18.549[3]; 33. 39V-William Huck, 00:19.935[14]

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 6/2):

Tyler Courtney – 1578

Chris Windom – 1474

Hunter Schuerenberg – 1466

Tim Shaffer – 1452

Zeb Wise – 1438

J.J. Hickle – 1394

Scotty Thiel – 1378

Conner Morrell – 1294

Sye Lynch – 1104

Parker Price-Miller – 1090