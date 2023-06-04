Jake Swanson Makes a Last Corner Pass to Harvest $12,000 Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash! Brown Wins also

By Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 3, 2023) – Brady Bacon had his third USAC Corn Belt Clash victory in his sights, but it was Jake Swanson who stole the show Saturday night at the Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash featuring the AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars and USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Series. The win was worth $12,000 aboard the Team AZ #21AZ for the Anaheim, California driver. Brian Brown took the Knoxville Championship 410 main event and the $5,000 that came with it. It was his 62nd win at Knoxville.

CJ Leary led early in the 30-lap USAC main event, ahead of Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant, Emerson Axsom and Brady Bacon. Bacon made quick work of Axsom to move into fourth on lap two.

Up front, Cummins slid by Leary on lap three, only to have Leary get back by on the straightaway. Another dive by Cummins secured the lead at the start/finish line. Meanwhile, Bacon moved into third. Bacon used a slider in turn one to pass Leary for second on lap six, and then utilized a slider in turn three to take the lead from Cummins on lap nine.

Bacon entered lapped traffic on the sixteenth lap while pulling away. Five laps later, Logan Calderwood brought out the only caution of the event, when he stopped in turn four with nine laps to go. Bacon led Cummins, Leary, Justin Grant and Jake Swanson back to green.

Grant and Leary battled for third, with Grant ending up over the turn two cushion and buffeted backwards. With six to go, it was evident rubber was developing on the track and Swanson took to it, passing Leary for third. Two laps later, he slid by Cummins for second.

Swanson slowly reeled in Bacon, and pulled to his bumper at the white flag lap. He pulled off a slide job in turn four on the final lap and made it stick to gain the big payday. Bacon finished second, and Mitchel Moles charged late into third. Leary, Axsom, Matt Westfall, hard-charger Chase Johnson, Justin Zimmerman, Daison Pursley and Riley Kreisel rounded out the top ten. Swanson set quick time over the 32-car field, while Moles, Carson Garrett, Leary and Wesley Smith won heats. JJ Yeley claimed his first USAC B main since 2003. Pursley took a wild ride in his heat race, but brought out a back-up car for the B. Isaac Chapple took a hard hit in turn four and was done for the night. Neither was injured.

In addition to the increased purse, Avanti Windows and Doors added $2,000 for hard-charger Chase Johnson, $500 for everyone finishing fourth in a heat, and $416 to each transfer from the B main.

“To be honest with you, I knew the rubber was coming, but I didn’t think I was going to have a shot at winning the thing,” said Swanson in Victory Lane. “The rubber came really hard and really fast. I was just so tight, and into it. I had to be ginger with it. I smashed it a couple times down there and the thing biked up. The turn of events took place, and it was amazing. I couldn’t believe we were so good in the rubber. I’m so pumped to get Team Arizona in Victory circle at Knoxville.”

“We had a good car for the dirt part of the race, but we definitely weren’t ready for the pavement portion,” said a disappointed Bacon, who now leads the points with the series. “We knew we were going to be on the cushion and were the best at that. Unfortunately, my tire didn’t hang on, and actually fell apart with a couple to go.”

“I knew it was going to rubber early,” said Moles. “You could smell it on the front straightaway. I could feel it on the left rear. I just stuck the right rear up in the clay and we did what we could. I knew it was going to a rubber race at the end, so I wanted to have as much tire and do what Jake and I were doing there at the end, just kind of bombing through it and using every last bit of tire.”

Justin Henderson shot out to a lead from his pole position in the 20-lap 410 feature ahead of Brian Brown, Kerry Madsen, Austin McCarl and Matt Juhl. Madsen used the low side of turn four to take second from Brown on lap two, but Brown found the high side of turn two to his liking and gained the spot back.

Brady Bacon lost a driveline to bring the only caution of the race four laps in. Henderson led Brown, Madsen, McCarl and Juhl back to green. Aaron Reutzel entered the top five on lap six.

Brown was in hot pursuit of Henderson in the middle stages, and when Henderson tried the high side of three and four when approaching traffic on lap 12, Brown pounced to take the lead. He entered traffic on lap thirteen.

Madsen used the low side of turn four to gain second on lap 14, and McCarl followed him by Henderson into third by using the high side of the track. The cushion was the preferred line for McCarl to passed Madsen for second with three to go.

Brown’s victory came ahead of Austin McCarl, Kerry Madsen, Henderson and Juhl. Reutzel, Davey Heskin, Kaleb Johnson, Ayrton Gennetten and Ian Madsen completed the top ten. McCarl set quick time over the 30-car field, while Johnson, Reutzel and Brandon Wimmer won heats. Dustin Selvage won the B.

“My hat’s off to the Dunkin’s for going out a reworking that track for you fans,” said Brown in Victory Lane. “The key moment in that race I feel was when I got back by Kerry. He got by me and I snuck back by. I ran that top until I thought I might start losing. I moved down, and he missed it, and I didn’t get him. Two laps later, he moved up and I got him.”

Join us next Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10 for the Premier Chevy Dealers World of Outlaws weekend. The Knoxville Pro Sprints class will be in action Friday, and the 360 class will be in action on Saturday! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars and USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21AZ, Jake Swanson, Anaheim, CA (9), 19.642; 2. 69, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK (16), 19.667; 3. 5P, Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK (6), 19.808; 4. 3R, Kyle Cummins, Brownsburg, IN (14), 19.938; 5. 47BC, Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN (8), 19.960; 6. 4, Justin Grant, Ione, CA (28), 19.983; 7. 15X, CJ Leary, Greenfield, IN (3), 19.985; 8. 17GP, Max Adams, Loomis, CA (2), 19.992; 9. 19AZ, Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, CA (31), 20.014; 10. 33M, Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, OH (15), 20.065; 11. 91, Riley Kreisel, Warsaw, MO (5), 20.135; 12. 5S, Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, IN (18), 20.142; 13. 2B, Logan Seavey, Sutter, CA (17), 20.200; 14. 2J, JJ Yeley, Phoenix, AZ (13), 20.272; 15. 12, Robert Ballou, Rocklin, CA (27), 20.293; 16. 1, Justin Zimmerman, Athens, TX (22), 20.308; 17. 11W, Wyatt Burks, Topeka, KS (19), 20.350; 18. 15, Carson Garrett, Littleton, CO (24), 20.390; 19. 37, Matt Mitchell, Yorba Linda, CA (25), 20.405; 20. 6D, Isaac Chapple, Willow Branch, IN (30), 20.412; 21. 2, Chase Johnson, Penngrove, CA (12), 20.456; 22. 6, Logan Calderwood, Goodyear, AZ (7), 20.461; 23. 47, Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, AZ (4), 20.549; 24. 44, Wesley Smith, Nixa, MO (23), 20.709; 25. 99X, Dalton Stevens, Scurry, TX (10), 20.978; 26. 1M, Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, NE (21), 21.158; 27. 67, Jon Hughes, Knoxville, IA (26), 21.399; 28. 51T, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Chino Hills, CA (1), 21.668; 29. 49, Brian Ruhlman, Clarklake, MI (32), 21.806; 30. 11B, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (29), 21.904; 31. 82, Vinny Ward, Springfield, IL (11), 22.368; 32. 12X, Doug Sylvester, Ottumwa, IA (20), 22.638

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:54.9: 1. Mitchel Moles (4); 2. Chase Johnson (1); 3. Emerson Axsom (5); 4. Jake Swanson (6) ($500) / 5. Wyatt Burks (2); 6. Logan Seavey (3); 7. Dalton Stevens (7); 8. Brian Ruhlman (8)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Carson Garrett (2); 2. Matt Westfall (4); 3. Justin Grant (5); 4. Brady Bacon (6) ($500) / 5. JJ Yeley (3); 6. Don Droud Jr. (7); 7. Ben Woods (8); 8. Logan Calderwood (1)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:55.6: 1. CJ Leary (5); 2. Matt Mitchell (2); 3. Robert Ballou (3); 4. Riley Kreisel (4) ($500) / 5. Charles Davis Jr. (1); 6. Vinny Ward (8); 7. Jon Hughes (7); 8. Daison Pursley (6)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Wesley Smith (1); 2. Justin Zimmerman (3); 3. Kyle Cummins (6); 4. Max Adams (5) ($500) / 5. Chase Stockon (4); 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (7); 7. Doug Sylvester (8); 8. Isaac Chapple (2)

B main (started), 12 Laps, 4:15.0: 1. JJ Yeley (3) ($416); 2. Chase Stockon (1) ($416); 3. Charles Davis Jr. (6) ($416); 4. Logan Calderwood (5) ($416); 5. Daison Pursley (15) ($416); 6. Dalton Stevens (7) ($416) / 7. Logan Seavey (2); 8. Wyatt Burks (4); 9. Don Droud Jr. (8); 10. Vinny Ward (13); 11. Ben Woods (12); 12. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (10); 13. Doug Sylvester (14); 14. Jon Hughes (9); 15. Brian Ruhlman (11) DNS – Isaac Chapple

A main (started), 30 Laps, NT: 1. Jake Swanson (6); 2. Brady Bacon (5); 3. Mitchel Moles (7); 4. CJ Leary (1); 5. Emerson Axsom (3); 6. Matt Westfall (12); 7. Chase Johnson (19); 8. Justin Zimmerman (17); 9. Daison Pursley (10); 10. Riley Kreisel (13); 11. Robert Ballou (16); 12. Wesley Smith (9); 13. Carson Garrett (8); 14. Kyle Cummins (4); 15. Justin Grant (2); 16. Charles Davis Jr. (21); 17. JJ Yeley (15); 18. Matt Mitchell (18); 19. Chase Stockon (14); 20. Logan Seavey (23, prov.); 21. Dalton Stevens (22); 22. Max Adams (11); 23. Logan Calderwood (20). Lap Leaders: Leary 1-2, Cummins 3-8, Bacon 9-29, Swanson 30. $2,000 Hard-charger: C. Johnson.

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order) 2 laps: 1. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (20), 15.732; 2. 5, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (5), 15.735; 3. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (1), 15.795; 4. 19, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (4), 15.801; 5. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (21), 15.804; 6. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (3), 15.827; 7. 1, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (17), 15.852; 8. 6, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (8), 15.868; 9. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (10), 15.974; 10. 12X, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (6), 16.014; 11. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (23), 16.023; 12. 21H, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK (19), 16.038; 13. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (30), 16.051; 14. 8, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (25), 16.057; 15. 2KS, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (14), 16.063; 16. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (24), 16.085; 17. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (7), 16.094; 18. 6B, Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN (27), 16.151; 19. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (22), 16.180; 20. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (11), 16.295; 21. 7W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (13), 16.448; 22. 55X, Jake Swanson, Anaheim, CA (28), 16.506; 23. 15P, Jack Potter, Kansas City, MO (2), 16.511; 24. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Sioux Falls, SD (29), 16.517; 25. G5, Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN (26), 16.672; 26. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA (9), 16.781; 27. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (12), 16.823; 28. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (16), 16.986; 29. 9H, Landon Hansen, Newton, IA (15), 17.167; 30. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (18), NT.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.4: 1. Kaleb Johnson (1); 2. Justin Henderson (4); 3. Austin McCarl (6); 4. Garet Williamson (2); 5. Chase Randall (3); 6. Ayrton Gennetten (5); 7. Riley Goodno (7); 8. Jake Swanson (8); 9. Joe Simbro (10); 10. Gage Pulkrabek (9)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:20.9: 1. Aaron Reutzel (2); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Kerry Madsen (6); 4. Tasker Phillips (3); 5. Sawyer Phillips (7); 6. Carson McCarl (4); 7. AJ Moeller (1); 8. Landon Hansen (10); 9. Jack Potter (8); 10. Cole Mincer (9)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:22.1: 1. Brandon Wimmer (1); 2. Brady Bacon (3); 3. Ian Madsen (2); 4. Dusty Zomer (8); 5. Davey Heskin (5); 6. Matt Juhl (6); 7. Christopher Thram (4); 8. Terry McCarl (9); 9. Dustin Selvage (7) DNS – Lynton Jeffrey

B main (started), 10 Laps, 3:52.2: 1. Dustin Selvage (2); 2. Riley Goodno (1); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (10); 4. Jake Swanson (3) / 5. Terry McCarl (7); 6. Jack Potter (4); 7. Joe Simbro (8); 8. Cole Mincer (6); 9. Landon Hansen (9); 10. Gage Pulkrabek (5)

A main, 20 Laps, NT: 1. Brian Brown (2); 2. Austin McCarl (4); 3. Kerry Madsen (3); 4. Justin Henderson (1); 5. Matt Juhl (5); 6. Aaron Reutzel (9); 7. Davey Heskin (7); 8. Kaleb Johnson (10); 9. Ayrton Gennetten (6); 10. Ian Madsen (15); 11. Carson McCarl (11); 12. Chase Randall (14); 13. Dusty Zomer (19); 14. Tasker Phillips (12); 15. Lynton Jeffrey (23); 16. Dustin Selvage (21); 17. Riley Goodno (22); 18. Garet Williamson (16); 19. Sawyer Phillips (18); 20. Brandon Wimmer (13); 21. Christopher Thram (17); 22. Jake Swanson (24); 23. AJ Moeller (20); 24. Brady Bacon (8). Lap Leaders: Henderson 1-11, Brown 12-20. $300 Hard-charger: Jeffrey.