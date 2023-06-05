Sitterly Leads Wire to Wire to Win $6,000 Winged Super Challenge Opener

By CAROL D HAYNES

OSWEGO, NY (June 5, 2023) – A strong field of winged ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds gathered Saturday night for the second Oswego Challenge series, and first ISMA/MSS winged race of the series. And, it wasn’t a big surprise that a past champion at the Oswego track would be in victory lane when the 50-lap, $6,000 to win event was over. The Sitterly 7 had been in victory lane in the past and the 2022 ISMA champion still knew his way around the lakeside oval as he showed Saturday night.

The night began with qualifying by the 23 Supers on hand. Mike Ordway Jr. was fast timer followed by Mike Lichty, Mike McVetta, Rich Reid, Otto Sitterly, Michael Barnes, Michael Muldoon, Dave Danzer, Kyle Edwards, Ben Seitz, Dave Shullick Jr., Mark Sammut, Aric Iosue, Trent Stephens, Johnny Benson, Russ Wood, Dan Connors, Jr., Lou LeVea Jr., Moe Lilje, AJ Leseicki, Tim Snyder, Jerry Curran and Jon Leseicki.

An incident occurred prior to feature time with Ohioan Talon Stephens taking a hard ride into the foam between 3 and 4 with Talon not injured but his super 30 unable to continue.

Starting spots for the feature were determined by a Pill Draw of the top four in each heat race – see sponsors below.

The 50-lap feature got underway with 22 Supers ready to go. Leading the way to the green flag was Michael Muldoon but his top spot quickly evaporated as Otto Sitterly was about to take command one lap later a spot he never gave up much to the chagrin of his many challengers.

The quick main event saw no stoppages with Sitterly out front main challengers, Mike Lichty, Ben Seitz, Muldoon, Mike Ordway, Mark Sammut and Mike McVetta still trying to dethrone leader Sitterly when the checkered dropped.

Otto said after the race when asked Does it ever get old? ” No, not really. It was a good run. Just clean air helped us tonight. And getting up front and getting a good starting spot. The car seemed to be good. So I tried to be as aggressive as I could without wearing it out.”

Mike Lichty .. “Starting position. It would have been nice to get a caution. The car was decent to be at speed all day. It was a little snug in the feature. I couldn’t roll one and two as tight as I needed to be. I ended up losing a wing pin. I don’t know when that happened. All in all we wanted to win, but we’ll take second. I’d like to thank everybody at PATCO Transportation and Reeds Salvage. Also Level Performance, JD, my father, and a big thanks to Shea Concrete and all the sponsors, Corr/Pak and the deal that John Nicotra set up with the Torrese’s and thanks to all the fans for coming out.”

Ben Seitz: “The car was really good all day. Got to thank the crew, they worked hard on it. All day. We had kind of a shot there towards the middle until there was contact with the 15. and we hit the wall and lost a couple spots and had to get them back. The car was really good. I need to thank the crew, Eddie Shea and the fans for coming out. I always enjoy coming to Oswego and I hope to come back for the rest of the summer.”

Special Awards for June 3 Challenge:

Fast Qualifier – $200 – Donor Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux

Won by Mike Ordway Jr 14.663

Heat Race Finishers – Sponsored by Precision Welding – $50, $30, $20: Mark Sammut, Dave Danzer, Ben Seitz

Last Car Running – $150 – Sponsor NY Racing Mom – AJ Leseicki

Drawing for RR Tire Position 5th on back from previous race – Rich Reid

A big Thank You also to the following:

Presented by Shea Concrete – Corr/Pak Merchandising – Middlesex Interiors – Tammy Ten Media – Cape Cod Aggregates – Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers – Patco Transportation – Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux – Peaceful Living Home Sales – Holiday Inn Express – Lindsey Aggregates – TJ Toyota – Novelis – Hoosier Tire

Pill Draw Sponsors – J&S Paving, C’s Beverage Center – J&S Mechanical – Mayor Bill Barlow – JP Jewelers – Lighthouse Lanes – Chris Nelson Insurance – Paul’s Big M – Vashaw’s Collision – Radical Race Gear – Oswego Quality Carpet – Oswego Valley Mill Work – DCR Performance – Peaceful Living Home Sales – Top Quality – Construction – D&S Landscaping – Lindsey Aggregates – RJ Caruso Tax/Accounting – Scotty’s Towing – Orange Crate Brewing Co – GJP Italian Eatery Oswego. A big thank you to those sponsors.

The ISMA/MSS Group Heads to a June 16 and 17 Lorain Raceway Park two night Super Crown Nationals twin event.

RESULTS

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oswego and Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux

Oswego Winged Super Challenge #1

ISMA / MSS 50

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (50-laps, $6,000 to win): 1. 7 OTTO SITTERLY, 2. 84 Mike Lichty, 3. 11 Ben Seitz, 4. 15 Michael Muldoon, 5. 61 Mike Ordway Jr, 6. 78 Mark Sammut, 7. 22 Mike McVetta, 8. 11E Kyle Edwards, 9. 95 Dave Shullick Jr, 10. 52 Dave Danzer, 11. 55 Rich Reid, 12. 74 Johnny Benson, 13. 41 Russ Wood, 14. 01 Dan Connors Jr, 15. 32 Moe Lilje, 16. 27 Aric Iosue, 17. 14 AJ Lesiecki, 18. 68 Michael Barnes, 19, 83 Lou LeVea Jr, 20. 0 Tim Snyder, 21. 19 Trent Stephens, 22. 88 Dan Kapuscinski DNS 99 Jerry Curran, 97 Kyle Hutchinson

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 78 Mark Sammut, 2. 11E Kyle Edwards, 3. 68 Michael Barnes, 4. 22 Mike McVetta, 5. 41 Russ Wood, 6. 32 Moe Lilje, 7. 27 Aric Iosue, 8. 99 Jerry Curran

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 52 Dave Danzer, 2. 95 Dave Shullick Jr, 3. 84 Mike Lichty, 4. 7 Otto Sitterly, 5. 19 Trent Stephens, 6. 01 Dan Connors Jr, 7 14 AJ Lesiecki DNS 88 Jon Lesiecki

Heat 3 (10-laps): 1. 11 Ben Seitz, 2. 15 Michael Muldoon, 3. 55 Rich Reid, 4. 61 Mike Ordway Jr, 5. 83 Lou LeVea Jr, 6. 74 Johnny Benson, 7. 0 Tim Snyder DNS 97 Kyle Hutchinson

Time Trials ($200 Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Fast Time): 1. 61 Mike Ordway Jr. – 14.663, 2. 84 Mike Lichty – 14.696, 3. 22 Mike McVetta – 14.891, 4. 55 Rich Reid – 14.900, 5. 7 Otto Sitterly – 14.923, 6. 68 Michael Barnes – 14.934, 7. 15 Michael Muldoon – 14.988, 8. 52 Dave Danzer – 15.023, 9. 11E Kyle Edwards – 15.046, 10. 11 Ben Seitz – 15.241, 11. 95 Dave Shullick Jr. – 15.282, 12. 78 Mark Sammut – 15.367, 13. 27 Aric Iosue – 15.400, 14. 19 Trent Stephens – 15.555, 15. 74 Johnny Benson – 15.582, 16. 41 Russ Wood – 15.657, 17. 01 Dan Connors Jr. – 15.698, 18. 83 Lou LeVea Jr. – 15.778, 19. 32 Moe Lilje – 15.788, 20. 14 AJ Lesiecki – 15.830, 21. 0 Tim Snyder – 15.889, 22. 99 Jerry Curran – 16.651, 23. 88 Jon Lesiecki – 17.433, NT 97 Kyle Hutchinson