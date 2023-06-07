USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS RETURN TO VENTURA RACEWAY

By Lance Jennings

JUNE 6, 2023… The USAC Western States Midgets are back in action this Saturday, June 10th, at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the fourth championship race will also feature the VRA Dwarf Cars, VRA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, and Motorcycles. Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California, the Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

For those that cannot travel to the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action.

Earlier this week, Series Director Stephanie Odom announced that the “mighty midgets” will compete at Antioch Speedway on Saturday, August 5th. The series’ first visit to the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds will pay $1,750-to-win, thanks to Ken Graunstadt and Graunstadt Enterprises. The date was originally listed as TBA on the schedule and please update your calendars.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit (TP) online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com. Season memberships come with extra insurance.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272730-78, RODELA FAB: 2557-01 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Since May 24, 1986, 156 USAC Western States Midget events have been held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and Sleepy Tripp claimed the inaugural victory. Tripp leads all drivers with eighteen Ventura wins and Brody Fuson topped the May 27th Memorial Day Weekend appearance. Johnny Cofer set the 1-lap qualifying record of 11.675 on November 18, 1995 and a complete series Ventura win list is at the bottom of this release.

Entering Saturday’s event, Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California) leads the competition by 13 markers. Racing Rusty Carlile’s #51 RacePa Motorsports / Van Meter Motorsports Spike, Fuson earned his first win of the season on May 27th at Ventura. To date, the young driver has also posted one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one Wireless 101 Hard Charger Award, three top-10 finishes, and 6 feature laps led on the season. Brody has five career wins and will be looking to extend his championship bid with another victory this Saturday night.

Cade Lewis (Bakersfield, California) ranks second in the championship point chase. Driving Dean “Kiwi” Alexander’s #5K Wireless 101 / Mobil 1 Spike, Lewis placed fourth at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on May 27th. At press time, the young driver has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one Wireless 101 Hard Charger Award, and three top-10 finishes on the year. Cade has one career win and will have his sights on the victory at Ventura Raceway.

After finishing third on May 27th, Ben Worth (Coalinga, California) has climbed to third in the USAC Western States point standings. Piloting the Graunstadt Enterprises’ #14J T&T Trucking / Gary Silva Ranches Spike, Worth has one feature win, three top-10 finishes, and 31 feature laps led in the campaign. The 2019 Rookie of the Year has four career wins and will be looking to celebrate another triumph at Ventura.

Steve Paden (Rossmoor, California) ranks fourth in the chase for the USAC Western States crown. The owner/driver of the #56 Signal Hill Construction / Maxim Crane Spike placed tenth on May 27th at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. To date, the 2003 Champion has posted one heat race victory, one Wireless 101 Hard Charger Award, one High Tech Performance Lucky Pill Draw, and three top-10 finishes to his credit. Paden has eight career victories and will have his sights on returning to victory circle this Saturday night.

Leading rookie contender, Samuel May (Oxnard, California) sits fifth in the point standings. Racing Steve Lambert’s #55 Employee Benefit Systems Incorporated / Josh Ford Motorsports Triple X, May scored a fourteenth place finish in the May 27th feature and has two top-10 finishes on the year. The young driver will be looking the upset the field and claim the Saturday night victory at Ventura.

While Samuel May leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, he is followed by Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, California), Brandon Wiley (Santa Maria, California), David Gasper (Goleta, California), Garrett Twitty (Bakersfield, California), Kevin Gray (Yuba City, California), Steve Hix (Ventura, California), and Ben Covich (Auckland, New Zealand).

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Ron Hazelton, Caden Sarale, Bryan Drollinger, C.J. Sarna, Blake Bower, Robby Josett, Randi Pankratz, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Mike Leach Jr., Marvin Mitchell, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $22, General Admission Senior (60 and older), Active Military (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $18. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks A.J. Johnson Photos, BR Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Ebbco Offroad, Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Graunstadt Enterprises, Hoosier Racing Tire, Hot Head Competition Engine Heaters, Jordan Hanni Well Drilling, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Steve Lafond / Tear-Off Heaven Fotos, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wireless 101, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the USAC Western States Midget Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: 1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Blake Bower, 2022-Michael Faccinto.

2023 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 1-Jake Andreotti, 1-Brody Fuson, 1-Ben Worth.

VENTURA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET TRACK RECORD: Johnny Cofer – 11.675 (11/18/95)

VENTURA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 18-Sleepy Tripp, 13-Billy Boat, 8-Page Jones, 7-Garrett Hansen, 6-Ronnie Gardner, 6-Jimmy Sills, 5-Johnny Cofer, 5-Robby Flock, 5-Cory Kruseman, 4-Robert Dolacki, 4- P.J. Jones, 4-Robby Josett, 3-Jay Drake, 3-Chris Rahe, 3-Tony Stewart, 2-Tommy Astone, 2-Christopher Bell, 2-Tyler Brown, 2-Josh Ford, 2-Dennis Hart, 2-Johnathon Henry, 2-Chase Johnson, 2-Brad Kuhn, 2-Kyle Larson, 2-Frank Pedregon, 2-Jerome Rodela, 2-Chuck West, 2-Ben Worth, 1-Jake Andreotti, 1-Mike Appio, 1-Wayne Bennet, 1-Chad Boat, 1-Bobby Boone, 1-Mario Bringetto Jr., 1-Hank Butcher, 1-Keith Chrisco, 1-Robert Dalby, 1-Kevin Doty, 1-Tony Elliott, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Michael Faccinto, 1-Stan Fox, 1-Brody Fuson, 1-Russ Gamester, 1-Chuck Gurney, 1-Daryl Haugh, 1-Rick Hendrix, 1-A.J. Johnson, 1-Ryan Kaplan, 1-Josh Lakatos, 1-Brad Loyet, 1-Carson Macedo, 1-Lealand McSpadden, 1-Matt Mitchell, 1-Steve Paden, 1-Rusty Rasmussen, 1-Keith Rauch, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Shane Scully, 1-Ron Shuman, 1-Bryan Stanfill, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Tommy White, 1-Hayden Williams.

2023 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Fuson-232, 2. Cade Lewis-219, 3. Ben Worth-208, 4. Steve Paden-167, 5. Samuel May®-149, 6. Ron Hazelton-143, 7. Caden Sarale-142, 8. Bryan Drollinger-137, 9. A.J. Bender-113, 10. C.J. Sarna-102, 11 Jake Andreotti-84, 12. Mitchel Moles®-78, –. Chase Johnson-78, 14. Blake Bower-65, –. Robby Josett-65, 16. T.J. Smith-59, 17. Brandon Wiley®-57, 18. David Gasper®-56, 19. Randi Pankratz-46, 20. Garrett Twitty®-45, 21. Terry Nichols-42, 22. Kevin Gray®-39, 23. Steve Hix®-37, 24. Mike Leach Jr.-33, 25. Ben Covich®-30, 26. Marvin Mitchell-25

2023 WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY TOP QUALFIER POINTS: 1. Brody Fuson-16, 2. Cade Lewis-9, 3. Caden Sarale-8, 4. Jake Andreotti-6, 5. C.J. Sarna-5, 6. Ben Worth-4, -. Blake Bower-4, 8. A.J. Bender-3, -. Mitchel Moles-3, –. Chase Johnson-3, 11. T.J. Smith-2.

2023 PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1. Cade Lewis-12, 2. Brody Fuson-8, -. Ron Hazelton-8, 4. Steve Paden-5, 5. Jake Andreotti-4, -. Bryan Drollinger-4, -. David Gasper®-4, 8. Robby Josett-3, -. Brandon Wiley®-3, 10. Garrett Twitty®-2, 11. Chase Johnson-1.

2023 SAMMY BAHR FEATURE POINTS: 1. Brody Fuson-195, 2. Cade Lewis-189, -. Ben Worth-189, 4. Steve Paden-150, 5. Ron Hazelton-131, 6. Samuel May®-130, 7. Bryan Drollinger-128, 8. Caden Sarale-122, 9. A.J. Bender-99, 10. C.J. Sarna-87, 11. Jake Andreotti-70, 12. Mitchel Moles-67, —. Chase Johnson-67, 14. Robby Josett-58, 15. Blake Bower-55, 16. Brandon Wiley®-52, 17. T.J. Smith-49, —. David Gasper®-49, 19. Randi Pankratz-41, —. Garrett Twitty®-41, 21. Kevin Gray®-39, —. Terry Nichols-39, 23. Steve Hix®-33, 24. Mike Leach Jr.-29, 25. Ben Covich®-27, 26. Marvin Mitchell-25.