MUST SEE RACING TO ENTER BUSY STRETCH

From Must See Racing

June 8, 2023 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Engine Pro is preparing for its busiest stretch of the season with three consecutive weekends of racing in three different states.

The action will begin next Friday night June 16 when the series returns to Lorain Raceway Park in South Amherst, Ohio as part of the Super Crown Nationals that will also feature ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds.

The following weekend June 24 will see the series return to Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan. The 3/8 was recently repaved and there’s reason to believe the all-time Owosso Speedway track record could fall to the ‘Fastest Short Track Cars in the World’.

The three-weekend string of events will conclude when the series makes its final-ever appearance at the high-banked ¼ mile Rockford Speedway in Loves Park, Illinois. It will be the final chance for fans to see winged sprint cars at the track that opened in 1948. It was announced last fall that the track was closing after this season. One lucky driver will be able to boast winning the final sprint car race at the historic venue July 2.

Must See Racing is enjoying one of its most competitive seasons in series history. There have been three different winners in the three events contested thus far in 2023. Jason Blonde, Jimmy McCune, and Charlie Schultz have each been victorious. Jason Blonde is the current series points leader.

The month of June will be busy for MSR. Be sure to keep up with the series by visiting www.mustseeracing.com.