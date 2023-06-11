Freddie Rahmer Wins at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (June 10, 2023) — Freddie Rahmer won the winged 410 sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. Troy Wagaman, Chase Dietz, Justin Peck, and Brandon Rahmer rounded out the top five.

Kyle Spence won the regularly scheduled 358 sprint car feature while Steve Owings won the makeup feature from June 3rd.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Feature:

1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer

2. 27-Troy Wagaman

3. 2D-Chase Dietz

4. 13-Justin Peck

5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer

6. 44-Dylan Norris

7. 5R-Tyler Ross

8. 1X-Chad Trout

9. 38-Cory Haas

10. 39T-Cameron Smith

11. 58-Tanner Thorson

12. 55S-Dallas Schott

13. 16-Matt Campbell

14. 7H-Trey Hiver

15. 69=Tim Glatfelter

16. 27S-Alan Krimes

17. 55M-Dominic Melair

18. 99M-Kyle Moody

19. 17-Cole Young

20. 11P-Tim Wagaman

21. 8-Billy Dietrich

22. Riley Emig

23. 4R-Zane Rudisill

24. 90-Jordan Gilver

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 00K-Kyle Spence

2. 17K-Kyle Keen

3. 42U-Tylre Ulrich

4. 41-Logan Rumsey

5. 66A-Cody Fletcher

6. 23F-Justin Foster

7. 22E-Nash Ely

8. 17-Niki Young

9. 35-STeve Ownings

10. 95-Cody Hartlaub

11. 21T-Scott Fisher

12. 7W-Jayden Wolf

13. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle

14. 70D-Frankie Herr

15. 1A-Chase Gutshall

16. 00F-Chris Frank

17. 38S-JOrdan Strickler

18. 54-Mike Bittinger

19. 19R-Tylar Rutherford

20, 6-Cody Phillips

21. 99-Joe Trone Jr.

22. 16T-Joe Timmins

23. 89-Ashley Capetta

24. 17G-Joey Allen

Makeup Feature from 6/3:

1. 35-Steve Owings

2. 21t-Scott Fisher

3. 7w-Jayden Wolf

4. 41-Logan Rumsey

5. 17-Niki Young

6. 66a-Cody Fletcher

7. 95-Kody Hartlaub

8. 22e-Nash Ely

9. 23f-Justin Foster

10. 70d-Frankie Herr

11. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle

12. 1a-Chase Gutshall

13. 6-Cody Phillips

14. 42u-Tyler Ulrich

15. 89-Ashley Cappetta

16. 16t-Joe Timmins

17. 10y-Nick Yinger

18. 6k-Cole Knopp

19. 10-Zach Euculano

20. 77-David Holbrook

21. 15s-Cole Small

22. 54-Mike Bittinger