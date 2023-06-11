Freddie Rahmer Wins at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (June 10, 2023) — Freddie Rahmer won the winged 410 sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. Troy Wagaman, Chase Dietz, Justin Peck, and Brandon Rahmer rounded out the top five.
Kyle Spence won the regularly scheduled 358 sprint car feature while Steve Owings won the makeup feature from June 3rd.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Feature:
1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer
2. 27-Troy Wagaman
3. 2D-Chase Dietz
4. 13-Justin Peck
5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer
6. 44-Dylan Norris
7. 5R-Tyler Ross
8. 1X-Chad Trout
9. 38-Cory Haas
10. 39T-Cameron Smith
11. 58-Tanner Thorson
12. 55S-Dallas Schott
13. 16-Matt Campbell
14. 7H-Trey Hiver
15. 69=Tim Glatfelter
16. 27S-Alan Krimes
17. 55M-Dominic Melair
18. 99M-Kyle Moody
19. 17-Cole Young
20. 11P-Tim Wagaman
21. 8-Billy Dietrich
22. Riley Emig
23. 4R-Zane Rudisill
24. 90-Jordan Gilver
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 00K-Kyle Spence
2. 17K-Kyle Keen
3. 42U-Tylre Ulrich
4. 41-Logan Rumsey
5. 66A-Cody Fletcher
6. 23F-Justin Foster
7. 22E-Nash Ely
8. 17-Niki Young
9. 35-STeve Ownings
10. 95-Cody Hartlaub
11. 21T-Scott Fisher
12. 7W-Jayden Wolf
13. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle
14. 70D-Frankie Herr
15. 1A-Chase Gutshall
16. 00F-Chris Frank
17. 38S-JOrdan Strickler
18. 54-Mike Bittinger
19. 19R-Tylar Rutherford
20, 6-Cody Phillips
21. 99-Joe Trone Jr.
22. 16T-Joe Timmins
23. 89-Ashley Capetta
24. 17G-Joey Allen
Makeup Feature from 6/3:
1. 35-Steve Owings
2. 21t-Scott Fisher
3. 7w-Jayden Wolf
4. 41-Logan Rumsey
5. 17-Niki Young
6. 66a-Cody Fletcher
7. 95-Kody Hartlaub
8. 22e-Nash Ely
9. 23f-Justin Foster
10. 70d-Frankie Herr
11. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle
12. 1a-Chase Gutshall
13. 6-Cody Phillips
14. 42u-Tyler Ulrich
15. 89-Ashley Cappetta
16. 16t-Joe Timmins
17. 10y-Nick Yinger
18. 6k-Cole Knopp
19. 10-Zach Euculano
20. 77-David Holbrook
21. 15s-Cole Small
22. 54-Mike Bittinger