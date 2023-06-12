USAC Sprints Invade Williams Grove Friday, Two Premiere Sprint Divisions Slated

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The national stars of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Tour will compete at Williams Grove Speedway coming up this Friday night, June 16, at 7:30 pm.

Presented by Kurt Smith Motorsports, the USAC show will be part of the annual Eastern Storm tour by the wingless daredevils.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will join the USAC 410s on the racing card.

Competing in a 30-lap main event, the USAC Eastern Storm drivers will be gunning for a $6,000 payday while the regular Williams Grove 410s run for $5,500 in a 25-lap main.

Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, is the current national USAC Sprint point leader with two wins on the season in the series.

Bacon just recently moved into the point lead, taking the top spot from two-time 2023 winner Kyle Cummins of Princeton, Indiana.

Jake Swanson of Anaheim, Calafornia, is the most recent winner on the tour after taking the win at Knoxville Raceway on June 3.

All three USAC top dogs will be in the Williams Grove Eastern Storm field on Friday plus many others.

Expected is CJ Leary, Justin Grant, Daison Pursley, Emerson Axsom, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas Jr., Robert Ballou, Thomas Meseraull and Shane Cottle.

Local drivers that plan on competing include Briggs Danner, Alex Bright, Steve Drevicki, Ed Aikin, Mark Smith and Carmen Perigo Jr.

Justin Grant scored the USAC National win last year at Williams Grove Speedway in dominating fashion, leading all 30 laps of the main event. .

In the chase for the 2023 Williams Grove Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track title, Freddie Rahmer and Danny Dietrich are now tied in a heated battle.

Rahmer has picked up two wins in his last four races at the track while defending titlist Dietrich is still searching for his first of the year at the oval.

Adult general admission for June 16 is $30 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.