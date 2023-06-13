Appalachian Midget Week Features Additional Points Fund for Five Races in Five Nights

By Jordan DeLucia

CONCORD, NC (June 13, 2023) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota will host its first-ever weeklong miniseries this summer – Aug. 8-12 – paying out an additional points fund with a $2,500 check on the line for the champion.

The inaugural Appalachian Midget Week consists of five races in five days at five different tracks across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, boasting a $5,250 purse for the top-five finishers in points – $2,500 to the champion, $1,250 for second, $750 for third, $500 for fourth and $250 for fifth.

Following the two-day Ironman 55 event at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO, the Xtreme Outlaw stars will journey to Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Newmanstown, PA, to get Midget Week started on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

From there, the Series takes on Action Track USA (Aug. 9), Linda’s Speedway (Aug. 10), Path Valley Speedway (Aug. 11) and Bridgeport Speedway (Aug. 12), all paying $4,000 to the Feature winner. A separate points tally will be kept over all five races, using the current Xtreme Outlaw points championship scale, and award the top five drivers with their checks at the conclusion of the final event.

All five races are co-sanctioned with the American Racing Driver’s Club (ARDC) and will reward the highest-finishing ARDC driver in each Feature with a $100 bonus. Other cash bonuses include the $100 Whitz RC Racing Products Quick Time Award, $100 for every Heat Race winner, $100 for each DIRTVision Hard Charger Award, plus $50 for the first non-transfer driver in every Last Chance Showdown event.

The miniseries gets underway with the opening race at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Tickets will be on sale at the gate; if you can’t be there to watch in person, stream every lap live from all five races with a FAST PASS subscription to DIRTVision.

