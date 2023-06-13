Hagar Adds Two More Triumphs to Push Winning Streak to Nine in a Row

Inside Line Promotions

PARAGOULD, Ark. (June 12, 2023) – Derek Hagar is one win away from his winning streak reaching double digits.

Hagar swept the sprint car portion of the No Fender Friday event at Crowleys Ridge Raceway last Friday to give him nine straight victories to kick off the season.

“I’m surprised with as much success as we’ve had,” he said. “This is a late start to the year for us. To go out there and run with guys who have 20 starts already this season and to be successful, I wouldn’t have dreamed of doing that. We’re going to stay humble and cherish the wins and hope they keep coming.”

Hagar piloted his No. 9jr to a heat race win from third before winning the ASCS Mid-South Region main event from the pole.

“We drew the No. 1 to start on the pole,” he said. “I ran the bottom the first lap and then moved to the top. We made it through traffic real easy and didn’t feel a challenge. It was a good night in the 360.”

Hagar was just as efficient will driving the McCord Farms 305ci winged sprint car. He powered from fifth to win a heat race before maneuvering from fourth to capture the main event.

“On the start of the feature when I got on the gas the guy in front of us washed up and I got by him at the flag stand,” he said. “The leader went to the bottom into turn one and I slid the corner and banged the dirt wall. I got a launch and drove by him for the lead coming off turn two.

“Keith Ainsworth showed me his nose halfway through the feature. There’s a dirt wall with tires in it and you have to get the right rear on it and it’ll launched you. A couple of times I annihilated the tires in the wall and was trying not to knock the rear end out of the car. I started floating the corner, really not running against the berm and running through the slick trying to carry momentum. He showed me a slide job and didn’t clear it. I was able to drive around him in turns three and four. After that I went back to doing what I was before and we were able to pull away to win.”

Last Saturday’s event at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., rained out.

Hagar plans to venture to Riverside International Speedway this Saturday for the Greg Hodnett Memorial. He was victorious at the event last year.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 9 – Crowleys Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark. (360 sprint car) – Heat race: 1 (3); Feature: 1 (1).

June 9 – Crowleys Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark. (305 sprint car) – Heat race: 1 (5); Feature: 1 (4).

SEASON STATS –

9 races, 9 wins, 9 top fives, 9 top 10s, 9 top 15s, 9 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., for the Greg Hodnett Memorial

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – DynoTech Performance Race Engines

DynoTech Performance Race Engines is an engine building and performance shop based in Memphis, Tenn., and operated by Ricky Stenhouse Sr.

“Ricky has been doing our engines since the beginning,” Hagar said. “We’ve had great success. Every time we get something from him it’s reliable. It makes it easy on the pocket book knowing you have something that will last.”

Hagar would like to thank Ameri-Panel, J&J Auto Racing, B & D Towing and Recovery, FK Rod Ends, Dynotech Performance Race Engines, A.M.P., Fragola Performance Systems, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Beazt Composites, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, AR Dyno Specialty, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline, Ti64 and Builtwiser Wings for their continued support.