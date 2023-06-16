Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Headline Sprint Car Doubleheader at Eldora Speedway Friday

From Eldora Speedway

ROSSBURG, Ohio, June 15 – The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions winged sprint cars headline a sprint car doubleheader at Eldora Speedway this Friday night (June 16) for the next-to-last round of the 41st annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket.

The non-wing MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) completes the open-wheel racing card.

With sponsorship from the Whistle Stop Bar & Grill in nearby Ansonia, Ohio, the All Stars will race for $12,000 to win at the “World’s Greatest Dirt Track.” Friday’s race is also the final opportunity for winged sprint car teams to tune up for the Eldora Million on July 12-13.

Ohio Sprint Speedweek has been a barn burner to date, with two features being won with last-lap passes by Zeb Wise over Tyler Courtney and Danny Dietrich over Cap Henry.

BOSS has also seen close action. Ricky Lewis leads its current point standings in a stout field that includes Brian Ruhlman, a five-time Eldora Speedway track champion in stock cars, and the defending series champion, Isaac Chapple.

Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow. Spectator gates open at 4 p.m. and the pit gate opens at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for general admission seating and $30 for reserved seating. Children 13 and under are free in the general admission seating area and $10 in reserved seating. Pit passes (for patrons 14 and older) are $35.

For complete event and ticket information go to Eldoraspeedway.com.