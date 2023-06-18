Ben Schmidt Takes Plymouth PDTR Sprint Car Win

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

June 17, 2023 – Two former track champions joined two first-time Plymouth Dirt Track Racing winners in victory lane in PDTR A-main competition at The Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wis. on Saturday, June 17.

Ben Schmidt of Plymouth, who claimed the 2011 PDTR 360 Sprint Car championship, secured his second Akright Auto PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main victory of the 2023 season in the 25-lap main event.

Sun Prairie’s Brandon Waelti racked up his first career A-main victory at The Plymouth Dirt Track in the 25-lap 106.5 The Buzz Badger Midget headliner

In the 25-lap PDTR 360 Sprint Car A main, outside front row starter Alex Pokorski of West Bend bolted into the lead along the high groove with 2021 and 2022 PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Travis Arenz of Sheboygan Falls, who started on the pole, settling into second.

The first of four caution flags appeared on lap 2 when rookie Hayden Johnson of Campbellsport stopped in turn four.

On the ensuing restart, the second caution flag flew when Spyder Akright of Sheboygan Falls, Tommy Colburn of New Berlin and Bill Taylor of Boltonville spun in turn two.

Another caution flag was displayed to the field on the next restart when Arenz and Pokorski collided in turn two after Arenz attempted a slide job, which resulted in Arenz’s car spinning to a stop before Campbellsport’s Tony Wondra, who had been running third, was collected in the incident.

After the third restart of the race, Ben Schmidt, who started sixth, pulled off a slide job to slip past rookie Logan Julien of Oconomowoc, who started fifth, and assumed the runner-up spot as Pokorski held down the lead.

The fourth and final caution flag of the event appeared on lap 5 when Colburn stopped in turn four.

Following a single-file restart, Schmidt wrestled the top spot away from Pokorski with a low move in turn four on lap 6. Meanwhile, Pokorski began to feel pressure from two-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Brandon McMullen, who started 10th beginning on lap 8.

The cushion-pounding Pokorski and the low-riding McMullen dueled side by side and back and forth over the next 10 laps as the leaders weaved their way through slower traffic.

On lap 18, McMullen finally surged into the runner-up spot along the low groove. Schmidt skillfully worked his way through lapped traffic over the final seven laps to secure his 17th career PDTR, 35th career Midwest Sprint Car Association and third overall MSA 360 Sprint Car A-main triumph of the 2023 season.

“It is awesome to get this win,” Schmidt said. “This car is a dream to drive and I can’t thank my crew enough for what they do.”

McMullen finished second, Pokorski wound up third, Julien took fourth and PDTR-MSA 360 Sprint Car rookie T.J. Smith of Greenville placed fifth after starting ninth.

Polesitter Eric Blumer of Sun Prairie outpowered Matt Recheck of Beaver Dam to surge into the lead on the drop of the green flag from his outside front row starting spot in the 25-lap Badger Midget A main.

On lap 3, Adam Taylor of Wheatefield, Ind., who started eighth, used the outside groove to take over second. One lap later, Taylor bolted past Blumer into the lead along the front stretch.

As Taylor extended his lead at the front of the field, ninth starter Brandon Waelti of Sun Prairie worked his way into second on lap 9 along the high groove in turn two.

By lap 13, Taylor had built up a full straightaway cushion over Waelti as the leaders maneuvered their way through the rear of the field. The lone caution flag of the race appeared on lap 22 when Parker Jones of Blue Mounds stopped in turn four and Jace Sparks of Crystal Lake, Ill. stalled along the back stretch.

Following the restart, Waelti unreeled off a slide job to take over the top spot in turn two before Taylor attempted to regain the lead with a slide job of his own in turn four. However, Waelti was able to execute a crossover move to maintain the lead.

Waelti held on over the final two laps to secure his third Badger Midget A-main victory of the 2023 season and his first career main event triumph at The Plymouth Dirt Track.

“The track was really racy,” Waelti said. “I’ve only been here a couple of times, but it was a lot of fun tonight. Adam Taylor got a really good job and was way ahead, so that caution near the end really helped us. Hopefully, the fans had a great time watching the race tonight.”

Taylor finished second, Todd Kluever of Sun Prairie finished third after starting 10th, 11th starter Cody Weisensel of Sun Prairie placed fourth and Blumer rounded out the top five.

