“Daumination” at Macon Speedway

By BZ

(Macon, IL) The “Dauminator” Zach Daum from Pocahontas returned to Macon Speedway with his Built Ford Tough 410 MOWA Sprint Car with ambitions of taking the checkered flag. He did with relative ease on Saturday night.

During his untimed and unofficial hot laps, Daum crossed with his best time of nearly half a second off the track record. Zaum pushed across a 10-lap heat race win. The re-draw for the front rows ended up having Friday night winner Steven Russell and Daum paired together in the first row. The race looked to be decided between them as they pushed free of the 19 starters in the 25-lap A-Main feature.

Russell fought solidly with the same vigor he had to win at Jacksonville the night before and looked well poised for back-to-back features. The first half of the race was Russell’s to lead but as the laps added and the track took more tires and rubber, Daum started to close in and make his move. Lap 16, Daum took over the lead from Russell and pulled away for the final remaining laps.

Daum is not a stranger to Macon Speedway Victory Lane as he formally won with the POWRi Midgets over the last many years.

Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars

1. 31-Zach Daum[Pocahontas, IL]; 2. 1JR-Steven Russell[Rochester, IL]; 3. 77U-Chris Urish[Elkhart, IL]; 4. 99-Bret Tripplett[Lincoln, IL]; 5. 3N-Jake Neuman[New Berlin, IL]; 6. 7A-Will Armitage[Athens, IL]; 7. 55T-McKenna Haase[Des Moines, IA]; 8. 52F-Logan Faucon[Elkhart, IL]; 9. 42-Preston Perlmutter[San Antonio, TX]; 10. 12-Adyn Schmidt[Haubstadt, IN]