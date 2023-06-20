NEW A.J. FOYT DOCUMENTARY TO DEBUT JULY 17 AT USAC HEADQUARTERS

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (June 20, 2023)………Following the release of the widely lauded Bettenhausen family documentary, the United States Auto Club and FloRacing are excited to present the next film in the series focused on the legendary career of A.J. Foyt.

Fans are invited to attend an advance screening of the new project on Monday evening, July 17, at USAC headquarters, located at 4910 W. 16th Street in Speedway, Indiana.

Doors will open at 6pm Eastern with the program to follow shortly thereafter.

The event will include appearances by current USAC stars, seven-time Silver Crown king Kody Swanson, Silver Crown and AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion Justin Grant, rising star Jake Swanson as well as current IndyCar official Levi Jones who amassed seven national championships in his illustrious USAC career.

Producer Laura Andrew will also be on hand to greet guests and answer questions about the film.

The event is in support of RaceAid, the benevolent arm of the United States Auto Club, which benefits participants, officials and families in need.

Attendees can win ticket packages courtesy of World Wide Technology Raceway and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, as well as professional photographs and other racing memorabilia.

Only 100 slots are available to attend, so interested parties are encouraged to register now.

Details & tickets for the event can be found at https://www.raceaid.fund/.