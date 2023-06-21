High Banks Weekend Awaits Sprint Invaders at Davenport, Spoon River!

By Bill W

June 20, 2023 – The Sprint Invaders will be adjusting their stagger for a pair of banked tracks this weekend. Friday, June 23 the banked quarter-mile Davenport Speedway awaits the series. On Saturday, June 24, the Sprint Invaders will hit the high banks of Spoon River Speedway for the first time since 2009.

Friday marks the third visit for the series to the Davenport Speedway on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Kaley Gharst won in 2012, and Chase Randall took last year’s stop. The race has been plagued by rain on another three occasions.

Spoon River Speedway near Canton, Illinois hosted the Sprint Invaders’ second ever event back in 2002. This will be the fifth visit in series’ history to the extreme high banks. Bobby Mincer and Bobby Hawks (2002), Jordan Goldesberry (2008) and Jim Moughan Jr. (2009) are previous winners at the “Spoon.”

The current point standings see Paul Nienhiser on top, followed by Bret Tripplett, Colton Fisher, Cody Wehrle and Ryan Bunton.

Grandstands open Friday in Davenport at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Admission is $20 for Adults, $5 for Kids 5-12, and 4 and under is FREE. Outlaw Stock Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and Sport Compacts are also on the card.

Grandstands open Saturday at Spoon River Speedway at 5 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6 p.m. Admission is $20 for Adults, and Kids 10 and under are FREE. POWRi/IMRA Midgets, E-Mods, Pro Late Models and Hornets are also on the card.