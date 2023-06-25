J.J. Hughes Wins MSCS Feature at Haubstadt

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (June 24, 2023) — J.J. Hughes won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway. Aric Gentry, Kendall Ruble, Critter Malone, and Carson Garrett rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Tri-State Speedway
Haubstadt, Indiana
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Feature:
1. J.J. Hughes
2. Aric Gentry
3. Kendall Ruble
4. Critter Malone
5. Carson Garrett
6. Brady Short
7. Kayla Roell
8. Sam Scott
9. Adyn Schmidt
10. Dustin Beck
11. Kurt Gross
12. Collin Ambrose
13. John Ivers
14. Eddie Vancil
15. Donny Brackett
16. Stan Beadles
17. Raymond Holden