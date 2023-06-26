Cannon McIntosh Captures Speedweek Finale with POWRi National Midgets at Lincoln

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (6/25/23) Cannon McIntosh would fly through the field dramatically at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday Night to capture his fourth victory with the POWRi National Midget League this season to conclude the final night of the Eleventh Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek.

Early on-track competition with thirty-two entries in the POWRi National Midget League would see Cannon McIntosh start the action off with a quick hot-lap time of 13.547-second lap as Steven Snyder Jr, Taylor Reimer, Karter Sarff, and Daniel Whitley each would earn heat racing wins as well as Corbin Rueschenberg earning the semi-feature race.

Setting the main event field would find high-point qualifier Taylor Reimer and front-row counterpart Chase McDermand each competing for positions as the green flag flew with Taylor Reimer gaining advantage on the opening lap over Jade Avedisian, Chase McDermand, Mitchell Davis, and Karter Sarff all raced inside the top five.

Overtaking for the front of the field on lap two, Jade Avedisian would squeeze past Taylor Reimer as Chase McDermand would follow suit in the opening stages of the feature event with Mariah Ede, Taylor Reimer, and Cannon McIntosh within striking distance.

Showing the fastest way around Lincoln Speedway, Avedisian would appear to be a class by herself until a mid-race miscue would open the door for a fast-approaching Cannon McIntosh to take advantage of and grab the preferred position.

Holding the first place spot for the final laps, Cannon McIntosh would clinch his twenty-second career POWRi National Midget League feature victory after leading fifteen of the thirty revolutions around Lincoln Speedway.

“I really didn’t have a good heat race by having to pull off, going through the B-main and through the pack was a ton of fun and during one of the early cautions Robert told me to turn knobs and then the car really came into its own ” said Cannon McIntosh in the Lincoln Illinois victory lane ceremony.

One-time leader of fourteen laps Jade Avedisian would place a solid second as Mariah Ede would move forward nine positions to finalize the podium placements. Tracking down the front would witness Gavin Miller pass sixteen other competitors to finish fourth as local talented wheelman Chase McDermand would round out the POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers at Lincoln Speedway on the final night of the Eleventh Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek.

Claiming his third straight POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek Championship, Cannon McIntosh would leave little doubt in the land of Lincoln race week with Gavin Miller finishing the week a close runner-up as Chance Crum rounded out the top three positions during the four-day quest of speed.

POWRi National Midget League | Lincoln Speedway | 6/25/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Time: 08-Cannon McIntosh(13.547)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 40X-Steven Snyder Jr

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 25K-Taylor Reimer

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 21K-Karter Sarff

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 58-Daniel Whitley

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 25K-Taylor Reimer

MPI Semi-Feature Winner: 26-Corbin Rueschenberg

Super Clean Hard Charger: 08-Cannon McIntosh(+20)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[21]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian[7]; 3. 71E-Mariah Ede[12]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller[20]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand[2]; 6. 25K-Taylor Reimer[1]; 7. 97K-Cooper Williams[9]; 8. 56-Mitchell Davis[6]; 9. 21K-Karter Sarff[8]; 10. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[17]; 11. 7T-Adam Taylor[11]; 12. 44-Branigan Roark[15]; 13. 95-Chris Andrews[19]; 14. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[4]; 15. 3N-Jake Neuman[18]; 16. 26-Chance Crum[14]; 17. 08K-Brody Wake[23]; 18. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[5]; 19. 6B-Patrick Ryan[22]; 20. 51R-Jedd Ross[10]; 21. 1K-Brayton Lynch[16]; 22. 58-Daniel Whitley[3]; 23. 13-Elijah Gile[13].

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[11]; 2. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]; 3. 95-Chris Andrews[10]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller[3]; 5. 08-Cannon McIntosh[14]; 6. 6B-Patrick Ryan[9]; 7. 08K-Brody Wake[13]; 8. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[2]; 9. 19E-Daltyn England[4]; 10. 59-Laci Ferno[7]; 11. 53-Aaron Schuck[15]; 12. 53M-Miles Doherty[12]; 13. 56X-Mark Chisholm[6]; 14. 99K-Robert Carson[8]; 15. 9-Keith Wilson[5]; 16. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[16].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[2]; 2. 13-Elijah Gile[1]; 3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[7]; 4. 97K-Cooper Williams[8]; 5. 97-Gavin Miller[3]; 6. 99K-Robert Carson[4]; 7. 53M-Miles Doherty[5]; 8. 08K-Brody Wake[6].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 25K-Taylor Reimer[6]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand[7]; 3. 44-Branigan Roark[1]; 4. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]; 5. 19E-Daltyn England[2]; 6. 6B-Patrick Ryan[4]; 7. 56X-Mark Chisholm[8]; 8. 08-Cannon McIntosh[5].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]; 2. 56-Mitchell Davis[4]; 3. 71-Jade Avedisian[6]; 4. 26-Chance Crum[5]; 5. 1K-Brayton Lynch[7]; 6. 95-Chris Andrews[3]; 7. 59-Laci Ferno[8]; 8. 53-Aaron Schuck[2].

AFCO Racing Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 58-Daniel Whitley[3]; 2. 71E-Mariah Ede[2]; 3. 7T-Adam Taylor[5]; 4. 51R-Jedd Ross[8]; 5. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[4]; 6. 9-Keith Wilson[6]; 7. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]; 8. (DNS) 7X-Thomas Meseraull.

