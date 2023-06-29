Tinker and Trainor Win During Open Wheel Wednesday at Seekonk

SEEKONK, Ma. (June 28, 2023) — Ben Tinker and Jake Trainor won feature events during “Open Wheel Wednesday” at Seekonk Speedway.

Tinker won the SMAC 350 Supermodified feature for his first win of the 2023 season. Brad Babb, Kenny White Jr, Dave Helliwell, and Bobby Timmons III rounded out the top five.

Trainor, the winner of the 2023 Little 500, won the NEMA Lites main event for his third win of the season over Paul Scally, P.J. Stergios, Joey Bailey, and Todd Bertrand.

SMAC 350 Supermodifieds

Feature:

1. 19-Ben Tinker

2. 41-Brad Babb

3. 77-Kenny White Jr

4. 50-Dave Helliwell

5. 13-Bobby Timmons III

6. F80-Scott Watts Sr

7. 91-Matt Seavey

8. 7-Paul Buzel

9. 01x-PJ Stergios

10. 12-John Leonard

11. 20-Scott Watts Jr

12. 22-Mike Keddy

13. 11-Stephen Duphily

14. 00-Keith Morrill

15. 69-Matt Merry

16. 98-Tommy Tomborello

17. 3-Jim Barker

18. 007-Bill Helliwell

19. Nh07-George Helliwell

NEMA Lites

Feature:

1. 29-Jake Trainor

2. 30-Paul Scally

3. 4-PJ Stergios

4. 21-Joey Bailey

5. 48-Todd Bertrand

6. 10-Avery Stoehr

7. 9-Ben Mikitarian

8. 17-Kyle Valeri

9. 20-Alby Ovitt

10. 1-Chase Locke

11. 47-Randy Cabral

12. 59-Brayden Egan

13. 23-Jeremy Utley

14. 35-Connor Souza

15. 94-Tiana Kibbe

16. 8-Ethan Dion

17. 3-Chris Vose

18. 16-Dan Cugini

19. 44-Trent Goodrow

20. 99-Kyle Ferrucci

21. 61-Ryan Locke

22. 28-Mike Pernisiglio