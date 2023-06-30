Racing and Fireworks blast into Placerville Speedway on Independence Day

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The annual “Freedom Fireworks” event on Independence Day is one of the largest all season at Placerville Speedway and this coming Tuesday that tradition continues, with Championship Point Race Nine invading the quarter mile.

This year’s Fourth of July spectacular features three divisions in competition including the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Anrak Corporation Ltd. Late Models and the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks.

The evening will be capped in style with a massive fireworks show to commemorate the holiday.

The El Dorado County Fairgrounds will provide additional parking space for race fans on Tuesday; however, tailgating on the parking tiers won’t be allowed after 5pm.

Grandstand seating on July 4th is reserved. All kids 11 and under will be admitted free in the stands. Online tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ppr-2023

Russell Motorsports Inc. offers Happy Hour until 6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Banquet at the beer booth. Live music will be performed by Tamra Godey pre-race from 4-6 in the shaded entertainment zone behind the stands.

Hanford’s Michael Faccinto, Auburn’s Ray Trimble and Oakley’s Nick Baldwin bring the Winged Sprint Car, Late Model and Pure Stock point leads into the Fourth of July show respectively. It marks the first appearance for both the Late Models and Pure Stocks in over a month.

The Fourth of July spectacle opens a busy week that also sees Placerville Speedway in action on Saturday July 8th with “Burgers and Brew Night” presented by Kings Meats and Solid Ground Brewing.

A four-division ‘Thunder in the Foothills’ championship program will showcase the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the USAC Western States Midgets, the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints.

On July 8th Burgers will be ½ price at the Speedway Café and West Coast Kabru IPA will be discounted at the Cold Zone. Race fans will have the chance to go home with some swag and prizes from both Kings Meats and Solid Ground Brewing. Main event winners in all four divisions will also claim a meat box courtesy of Kings Meats, which has been a very popular prize the last two years.

Tickets and Details for Fourth of July and Saturday July 8th:

As noted, grandstand seating during the Freedom Fireworks event on Tuesday July 4th is reserved. Adult tickets cost $20 while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. All kids 11 and under are free.

Grandstand seating is then general admission on Saturday July 8th, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Adult tickets cost $20, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 cost $7 and those five and under are free.

Purchase tickets for both events online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ppr-2023 or at the gate on race day. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or on Pit Pay to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour in 2023. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Tuesday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets, Pure Stocks and BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints | Burgers & Brew Night presented by Kings Meats and Solid Ground Brewing

Saturday July 15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints | Red Hawk Casino Night