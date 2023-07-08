Chase Johnson Wins “Salute to Baylands Raceway Park” at Petaluma

PETALUMA, Ca. (July 8, 2023) — Chase Johnson won the NARC King of the West “Salute to Baylands Raceway Park” sprint car series feature Saturday at Petaluma Speedway. Justin Sanders, Corey Day, Sean Becker, and Dylan Bloomfield rounded out the top five.
NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series
Petaluma Speedway
Petaluma, California
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Qualifying
1. 2X-Justin Sanders[1]
2. 14-Corey Day[18]
3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[7]
4. 115-Nick Parker[8]
5. 41-Dominic Scelzi[17]
6. 69-Bud Kaeding[12]
7. 7H-Jake Haulot[10]
8. 26-Billy Aton[14]
9. 24-Chase Johnson[9]
10. 7B-Sean Becker[4]
11. 92-Andy Forsberg[2]
12. 93-Stephen Ingraham[15]
13. 42X-Justyn Cox[6]
14. 12J-John Clark[13]
15. 51-Gary Paulson[5]
16. 4-Burt Foland Jr[16]
17. 2R-Richard Brace Jr[11]
18. 551-Angelique Bell[3]
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 7B-Sean Becker[3]
2. 2X-Justin Sanders[4]
3. 115-Nick Parker[1]
4. 7H-Jake Haulot[2]
5. 42X-Justyn Cox[5]
6. 4-Burt Foland Jr[6]
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[1]
2. 26-Billy Aton[2]
3. 12J-John Clark[5]
4. 14-Corey Day[4]
5. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]
6. 2R-Richard Brace Jr[6]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 93-Stephen Ingraham[3]
2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[4]
3. 24-Chase Johnson[2]
4. 69-Bud Kaeding[1]
5. 51-Gary Paulson[5]
6. 551-Angelique Bell[6]
Feature:
1. 24-Chase Johnson
2. 2x-Justin Sanders
3. 14-Corey Day
4. 7b-Sean Becker
5. 83v-Dylan Bloomfield
6. 42x-Justyn Cox
7. 26-Billy Aton
8. 69-Bud Kaeding
9. 12j-John Clark
10. 115-Nick Parker
11. 2r-Richard Brace Jr.
12. 551-Angelique Bell
13. 93-Steven Ingraham
14. 41-Dominic Scelzi
15. 92-Andy Forsberg
16. 7h-Jake Haulot
17. 4-Burt Foland
18. 51-Gary Paulson