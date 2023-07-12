Huset’s Speedway Inducting Five New Members Into Hall of Fame This Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 10, 2023) – Five more Huset’s Speedway legends will be inducted into the track’s Hall of Fame this Sunday during Huset’s Hall of Fame Night.

Dale “Shorty” Graf, Dana Gulbrandson, Dick Hansen, Bill Hill and Danny Lasoski are the newest inductees. There will be a free social time from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the picnic gazebo area with inductions during intermission of the racing program.

The action on the track will showcase the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series. The main gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 8 p.m.

Mark Dobmeier holds a 15-point lead over Brooke Tatnell with Riley Goodno only 20 points out of the top spot in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings.

Zach Olivier owns a six-point advantage over Matt Steuerwald with Dan Jensen and Ron Howe both 11 points behind the leader in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings.

Trevor Serbus is 13 points ahead of Cole Vanderheiden in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series standings with Luke Nellis 15 points behind Serbus.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets can be purchased online athttps://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Chase Randall – 2(May 21 and June 4); Ayrton Gennetten – 1 (June 18); Riley Goodno – 1(June 11); David Gravel – 1 (June 23); Kasey Kahne – 1(May 28); Kyle Larson – 1 (June 21); James McFadden – 1 (June 22); Logan Schuchart – 1 (June 22); Christopher Thram – 1 (July 9); and Garet Williamson – 1 (May 29)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

J.J. Zebell – 3(May 28, June 18 and July 9); Tracy Halouska- 1(June 11);John Hoing – 1(June 4);and Zach Olivier – 1(May 21)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dillon Bickett – 1(July 9);Brandon Bosma – 1(May 21); Dalton Domagala – 1 (June 18); John Lambertz – 1 (June 11); Tyler Rabenberg – 1 (May 29); Jay Russell – 1 (May 28); and Blaine Stegenga – 1 (June 4)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Huset’s Hall of Fame Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.