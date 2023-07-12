OCRS Sprints stop at Creek County Speedway Saturday

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (July 11, 2023) – When it comes to winning an AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car event at Creek County Speedway it’s anybody’s game. In three visits to the quarter-mile in 2022 Blake Edwards, Johnny Kent and Hank Davis picked up victories. Alex Sewell and Steven Shebester earned victories in 2021 while Noah Harris won twice.

Saturday Creek County will host the first of three events scheduled for 2023 and veteran Danny Wood of Norman leads the points chase over Johnny Kent and still looking for his first victory. 2021 champion Joe Bob Lee, Sheldon Barksdale and three-time champion Zach Chappell round out the top 5 and all are looking for a first win. Rees Moran sits in sixth with three victories in the last four events.

While Moran leads the wins list with three, Zach Blurton and Sewell have won each won twice, Tanner Conn, Fred Mattox, three-time champion Sean McClelland and all-time career wins leader Whit Gastineau also have 2023 victories.

What you need to know……….

Where: Creek County Speedway, Kellyville, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, July 15

Pits open: 4 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6:15 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7:30 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Mufflers: MANDATORY

Track Website: www.CreekCountySpeedway.co

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland

05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Rees Moran

06/16 – I-70 Motorsports Park, Whit Gastineau

06/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Rees Moran

06/23 – Red Dirt Raceway, Rees Moran

2023 Top Ten: 1. Danny Wood, 1107; 2. Johnny Kent, 1077; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 1055; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 1031; 5. Zach Chappell, 850; 6. Rees Moran, 836; 7.Joshua Tyre, 790; 8. Alex DeCamp, 773; 9. Terry Easum, 739; 10. Gage Laney, 684.