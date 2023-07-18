Hangtown 100 set to be held as two-night show November 17 & 18 at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Hangtown 100 officials have made the decision to reduce this season’s event to a 𝒕𝒘𝒐-𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒘 and with that said, ticket sales are now open for those who had three-day packages from last year and would like to retain their seats.

Three-night ticket holders from last season have until August 1st to secure their same tickets for the now 𝒕𝒘𝒐-𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒘. Each ticket holder will receive an e-mail with a link to purchase. If you don’t receive an e-mail, please reach out to office@placervillespeedway.com

Starting on August 2nd two-night ticket packages will be open to the public. Beginning on September 1st single day ticket sales will then open up.

Both nights on Friday and Saturday November 17th and 18th will continue to showcase the popular USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets. Rounding out the card at the event and sure to bring thrills of their own will be the Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints.

