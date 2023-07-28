Aaron Reutzel outwheels the field for $6,000 Beach Brawl payday at Lake Ozark Speedway

By Tyler Altmeyer

ELDON, Mo. (July 27, 2023) – Clute, Texas’ very own Aaron Reutzel returned to Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory lane on Thursday evening, doing so in Lake Ozark Speedway’s third annual Beach Brawl featuring the All Star Circuit of Champions and POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series. The triumph, a $6,000 payday for the three-time Series champion, was accomplished from the pole position, forced to outduel fellow front row starter and Roth Motorsports ace, Buddy Kofoid. Reutzel’s All Star win count now stands at 38 all time, with Lake Ozark’s Beach Brawl being his first of the 2023 season.

Although starting from the pole position, Reutzel’s 30-lap affair was far from a walk in the park. In fact, Reutzel was forced to play second fiddle during the mid-section of the 30-lap contest, losing the top spot to Kofoid with ten in the books. An eventual caution would restack the field on lap 13, thus giving Reutzel a chance at redemption. Although obviously returning the favor, Reutzel’s winning move did not occur until lap 17, scooting around Kofoid before ultimately stretching his legs.

It was actually Parker Price-Miller who raced home to finish second, followed by Kofoid, Ayrton Gennetten, and Zeb Wise.

“Honestly, I was just hoping to stay with him,” Aaron Reutzel, driver of the Folkens Brothers Trucking/RSR No. 8 sprint car, said. “You don’t run a guy like Buddy Kofoid down, especially in clean air, very often. Our car was just phenomenal. And it feels really good to finally get a win for this team this year. We’ve had a lot of seconds…a lot of fast nights. This team just really deserves a win. Everyone has been working so hard and I’m starting to get more and more confident. That’s what we need heading into the Knoxville Nationals.”

ON DECK:

Tezos All Star competition will continue with an invasion of the state-of-the-art I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri, on Friday, July 28. The final Show-Me State visit of the season will award an $8,000 payday.

Concluding the Series’ Midwest takeover, the Sprint Car Capital of the World, Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, will host “America’s Series” on Saturday, July 29, welcoming the Tony Stewart-owned organization for the first and only time in 2023. The Saturday night staple will award $8,000, simultaneously giving All Star competitors a taste of Knoxville Raceway prior to the coveted Knoxville Nationals in mid-August.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

Contingency Awards/Results: Lake Ozark Speedway | July 27, 2023:

$6,000-to-win

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 37

Macri Concrete/Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Zeb Wise | 11.977

Hercules Tires Fast Qualifier: Justin Sanders | 11.836

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Corey Day

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Aaron Reutzel

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Zeb Wise

Kistler Racing Products Heat #4 Winner: Parker Price-Miller

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Aaron Reutzel

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Mario Clouser

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Anthony Macri

Tezos A-Main Winner: Aaron Reutzel

Tezos A-Main Hard Charger: Anthony Macri (+13)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Jamie Veal

Qualifying

Group (A)

19-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.951; 2. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 12.005; 3. 14-Corey Day, 12.047; 4. 22-Riley Goodno, 12.101; 5. 21-Gunner Ramey, 12.200; 6. 11-Roger Crockett, 12.217; 7. 74-Xavier Doney, 12.311; 8. 55-Kerry Madsen, 12.317; 9. 52-Blake Hahn, 12.337; 10. 73-Samuel Wagner, 12.375

Group (B)

83JR-Buddy Kofoid, 11.851; 2. 29-Sye Lynch, 12.149; 3. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 12.206; 4. 7-Paul Solomon, 12.207; 5. 6-Mario Clouser, 12.305; 6. 21T-Cole Macedo, 12.308; 7. 7BC-Anthony Macri, 12.374; 8. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 12.470; 9. 1T-Trevin Littleton, 12.708

Group (C)

39M-Justin Sanders, 11.836; 2. 26-Zeb Wise, 12.117; 3. 25-Lachlan McHugh, 12.253; 4. 95-Matt Covington, 12.257; 5. 24-Garet Williamson, 12.270; 6. 45AU-Rusty Hickman, 12.352; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.354; 8. 16THH-Kevin Newton, 12.534; 9. 45-Tim Shaffer, 12.810

Group (D)

15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 12.307; 2. 16TH-Parker Price Miller, 12.319; 3. 77-Jack Wagner, 12.391; 4. 101-Cody Maroske, 12.451; 5. 51B-Joe_B. Miller, 12.478; 6. 4-Chris Windom, 12.565; 7. 17AU-Jamie Veal, 12.682; 8. OO-Broc Elliott, 12.737; 9. 97-JJ Hickle, 12.817

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

14-Corey Day [2]; 2. 18T-Tanner Holmes [1]; 3. 19-Ayrton Gennetten [4]; 4. 55-Kerry Madsen [8]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn [9]; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner [10]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney [7]; 8. 22-Riley Goodno [3]; 9. 21-Gunner Ramey [5]; 10. 11-Roger Crockett [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

8-Aaron Reutzel [2]; 2. 29-Sye Lynch [1]; 3. 83JR-Buddy Kofoid [4]; 4. 7-Paul Solomon [3]; 5. 21T-Cole Macedo [6]; 6. 6-Mario Clouser [5]; 7. 7BC-Anthony Macri [7]; 8. 50K-Kyle Bellm [8]; 9. 1T-Trevin Littleton [9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

26-Zeb Wise [1]; 2. 39M-Justin Sanders [4]; 3. 95-Matt Covington [3]; 4. 25-Lachlan McHugh [2]; 5. 24-Garet Williamson [5]; 6. 45AU-Rusty Hickman [6]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell [7]; 8. 45-Tim Shaffer [9]; 9. 16THH-Kevin Newton [8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

16TH-Parker Price Miller [1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [4]; 3. 17AU-Jamie Veal [7]; 4. 4-Chris Windom [6]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner [2]; 6. 51B-Joe_B. Miller [5]; 7. 97-JJ Hickle [9]; 8. 101-Cody Maroske [3]; 9. OO-Broc Elliott [8]

Dash (6 Laps)

8-Aaron Reutzel [1]; 2. 83JR-Buddy Kofoid [4]; 3. 16TH-Parker Price Miller [2]; 4. 14-Corey Day [7]; 5. 39M-Justin Sanders [5]; 6. 26-Zeb Wise [6]; 7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [8]; 8. 19-Ayrton Gennetten [3]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

6-Mario Clouser [2]; 2. 22-Riley Goodno [1]; 3. 51B-Joe_B. Miller [5]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney [6]; 5. 7BC-Anthony Macri [8]; 6. 101-Cody Maroske [10]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell [7]; 8. 97-JJ Hickle [9]; 9. 45AU-Rusty Hickman [3]; 10. 45-Tim Shaffer [12]; 11. OO-Broc Elliott [15]; 12. 1T-Trevin Littleton [14]; 13. 16THH-Kevin Newton [13]; 14. 73-Samuel Wagner [4]; 15. 50K-Kyle Bellm [11]

A-main (30 Laps)

8-Aaron Reutzel [1]; 2. 16TH-Parker Price Miller [3]; 3. 83JR-Buddy Kofoid [2]; 4. 19-Ayrton Gennetten [8]; 5. 26-Zeb Wise [6]; 6. 4-Chris Windom [16]; 7. 14-Corey Day [4]; 8. 39M-Justin Sanders [5]; 9. 21T-Cole Macedo [18]; 10. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [7]; 11. 18T-Tanner Holmes [9]; 12. 7BC-Anthony Macri [25]; 13. 17AU-Jamie Veal [12]; 14. 25-Lachlan McHugh [14]; 15. 29-Sye Lynch [10]; 16. 55-Kerry Madsen [15]; 17. 24-Garet Williamson [17]; 18. 22-Riley Goodno [22]; 19. 45-Tim Shaffer [26]; 20. 6-Mario Clouser [21]; 21. 7-Paul Solomon [13]; 22. 74-Xavier Doney [24]; 23. 95-Matt Covington [11]; 24. 52-Blake Hahn [19]; 25. 51B-Joe_B. Miller [23]; 26. 77-Jack Wagner [20] LAP LEADERS: Aaron Reutzel (1-9), Buddy Kofoid (10-16), Aaron Reutzel (17-30)

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions OWNER Standings (As of 7/27):

Rudeen Racing – 3574

Clauson Marshall Racing – 3568

Vermeer Motorsports – 3456

Lane Racing – 3422

Bryan Grove Racing – 3334

Seeling Motorsports – 3164

Bill McCandless Ford – 3104

D3 Motorsports Group – 2838

Premier Motorsports – 2224

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 7/27):

Zeb Wise – 3464

Chris Windom – 3422

Tim Shaffer – 3334

J.J. Hickle – 3164

Tyler Courtney – 3023

Conner Morrell – 2838

Sye Lynch – 2776

Scotty Thiel – 2114

Parker Price-Miller – 2102

Anthony Macri – 1808