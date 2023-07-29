Henry survives late race contact for 2nd straight Attica 410 win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Cap Henry survived a late race tangle while battling for the lead in the 410 feature Friday, July 28 at Attica Raceway Park and drove to his second straight feature win on Ohio Truck Sales/Adkins Group presented by Integrity Truck and Auto Sales Night.

Henry and Cale Thomas battled for the lead throughout the 30-lap feature for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints. With five laps to go, Henry and Thomas made contact while racing in lapped traffic with Thomas flipping. Henry survived to claim his third Attica win of 2023 and his seventh overall feature victory of the year. It is his 15th career 410 win at Attica, placing him in a tie with Todd Kane for eighth on the all-time win list.

“To be honest I really don’t know if it was my fault or not. I was kind of starting to move there because I saw Cale and I had been on the top long enough…I knew I needed to start moving. I tried to slide myself there and I was so tight on the curb I slowed way down…I don’t know if I tried to come back down to regain my momentum or if he came up. I feel bad…I never want to see anyone’s car tore up. I respect Cale…I’m disappointed in that deal,” said Henry beside his Jeff Ward Demolitions, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, Premier Planning Services, Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal Tee Shop; SCS Gear Box, Napa of Fremont backed #33W.

The win pads Henry’s lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group. Behind the 2020 Attica and AFCS champion at the checkers were Byron Reed, Trey Jacobs, Travis Philo and TJ Michael.

Britton, Michigan’s Devin Shiels is coming on strong in the Dirt Nerds Podcast powered by Propane UMP Late Models. The four time and defending Attica champion held off a late race challenge from Mike Bores to earn his second straight feature win. It’s the third of the season for the current Attica point leader and 18th of his career at the track. Bores, Rusty Schlenk, Matt Irey and Ryan Markham rounded out the top five.

“I seen something black…didn’t know who it was. I could see him down below and I knew I was going to struggle with those lapped cars a little bit. I think I over-heated the right rear tire a little bit. I kind of went out pretty fast and that side was a little aggressive on it. We were in a little drought there for a little while but I think we have the ship righted,” said Shiels beside his Magic Fountain Auto Wash, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dundee Products, Banshee Graphics, Salenbein Trucking & Excavating, Dirt Nerds Podcast, Banshee Graphics backed #51.

The Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature featured a tremendous three car battle early with Bryan Sebetto leading laps 1-7, Kasey Ziebold taking the top spot from laps 8-12 with Jamie Miller taking over in lapped traffic on lap 13. Miller pulled away, lapping up to 10th place and winning by nearly six seconds for his third victory of the year at Attica. It is his 38th career 305 win at the track and extends his lead in the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales. The win also increases Miller’s lead in the Attica points as he looks to add his fourth track title to his resume.

“I knew the car must have been good by the crew’s reaction at the scales. I want to thank all the guys who work all week in the shop on this….they don’t get a lot of recognition but they do a fantastic job. This car just got better and better as the race went on,” said Miller of his Boca Construction, Kenny Kalb Farms, Roberts & Sons Contracting, JLH General Contractor, Tuck Pointing America, Pizza Wheel, Smitty’s Pizza, Queen of Clean, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Slade Shock Technology, CA Kustoms, Jamie Miller Trucking, Reliable Spray Foam Insulators, Gill Sawmill sponsored #26.

Attica Raceway Park will be off the following two weeks for the Attica Independent Fair. Racing resumes Friday, Aug. 18 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and UMP late models in action.

Attica Raceway Park 2

Friday, July 28, 2023

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.33W-Cap Henry, 12.771; 2.5-Byron Reed, 13.179; 3.9-Trey Jacobs, 13.230; 4.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.233; 5.23-Cale Thomas, 13.242; 6.5T-Travis Philo, 13.248; 7.8M-TJ Michael, 13.331; 8.X-Mike Keegan, 13.342; 9.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.373; 10.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.381; 11.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.398; 12.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.415; 13.83M-Broc Martin, 13.479; 14.19-Sean Rayhall, 13.536; 15.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.717; 16.5J-Jake Hesson, 13.744; 17.26W-Cody White, 13.853; 18.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.925; 19.2+-Brian Smith, 13.955; 20.12G-Corbin Gurley, 13.977; 21.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.078; 22.98-Robert Robenalt, 14.585;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 8M-TJ Michael[3] ; 2. X-Mike Keegan[2] ; 3. 9-Trey Jacobs[4] ; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[1] ; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5] ; 6. 2+-Brian Smith[8] ; 7. 5J-Jake Hesson[7] ; 8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4] ; 2. 83M-Broc Martin[2] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[3] ; 4. 19-Sean Rayhall[1] ; 5. 12G-Corbin Gurley[6] ; 6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5] ; 7. 98-Robert Robenalt[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1] ; 2. 23-Cale Thomas[2] ; 3. 5-Byron Reed[4] ; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[3] ; 5. 26W-Cody White[6] ; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[5]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4] ; 2. 5-Byron Reed[6] ; 3. 9-Trey Jacobs[1] ; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[9] ; 5. 8M-TJ Michael[8] ; 6. 15C-Chris Andrews[12] ; 7. 68G-Tyler Gunn[10] ; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[13] ; 9. 32-Bryce Lucius[21] ; 10. X-Mike Keegan[2] ; 11. 2+-Brian Smith[16] ; 12. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[22] ; 13. 26W-Cody White[15] ; 14. 12G-Corbin Gurley[14] ; 15. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[17] ; 16. 75-Jerry Dahms[18] ; 17. 98-Robert Robenalt[20] ; 18. 23-Cale Thomas[3] ; 19. 19-Sean Rayhall[11] ; 20. 29-Zeth Sabo[7] ; 21. 83M-Broc Martin[5] ; 22. 5J-Jake Hesson[19]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.720; 2.26-Jamie Miller, 13.858; 3.49i-John Ivy, 13.870; 4.2-Brenden Torok, 13.920; 5.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.995; 6.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.055; 7.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.058; 8.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.123; 9.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.147; 10.22-Justin Lusk, 14.187; 11.5-Kody Brewer, 14.206; 12.4T-James Taddeo, 14.251; 13.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.254; 14.16-Lee Sommers, 14.305; 15.63-Randy Ruble, 14.318; 16.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.326; 17.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.337; 18.13S-Drew Siferd, 14.338; 19.27-Calob Crispen, 14.449; 20.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.453; 21.78-Austin Black, 14.532; 22.4X-Blayne Keckler, 14.548; 23.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.549; 24.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 14.637; 25.11TS-Tate Schiets, 15.023;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 49i-John Ivy[3] ; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4] ; 3. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[1] ; 4. 16-Lee Sommers[2] ; 5. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6] ; 6. 4X-Blayne Keckler[7] ; 7. 27-Calob Crispen[5] ; 8. 11TS-Tate Schiets[9] ; 9. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 5-Kody Brewer[1] ; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[4] ; 3. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2] ; 4. 9R-Logan Riehl[3] ; 5. 4T-James Taddeo[5] ; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6] ; 7. 78-Austin Black[7] ; 8. 51M-Haldon Miller[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 34-Jud Dickerson[1] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[2] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3] ; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[7] ; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[6] ; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd[8] ; 8. 22-Justin Lusk[5]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 4X-Blayne Keckler[1] ; 2. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2] ; 3. 13S-Drew Siferd[6] ; 4. 78-Austin Black[5] ; 5. 27-Calob Crispen[4] ; 6. 22-Justin Lusk[9] ; 7. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[10] ; 8. 63-Randy Ruble[3] ; 9. 11TS-Tate Schiets[7] ; 10. 51M-Haldon Miller[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[2] ; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[5] ; 5. 10X-Dustin Stroup[10] ; 6. 49i-John Ivy[8] ; 7. 9R-Logan Riehl[12] ; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[4] ; 9. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[9] ; 10. 5-Kody Brewer[7] ; 11. 13S-Drew Siferd[18] ; 12. 16-Lee Sommers[11] ; 13. 7M-Brandon Moore[15] ; 14. 3M-Logan Mongeau[17] ; 15. 4T-James Taddeo[14] ; 16. 4X-Blayne Keckler[16] ; 17. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[13] ; 18. 27-Calob Crispen[20] ; 19. 78-Austin Black[19] ; 20. 1W-Paul Weaver[6]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.94-Mike Bores, 14.868; 2.51-Devin Shiels, 14.933; 3.50-Ryan Missler, 15.061; 4.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.242; 5.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.388; 6.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.472; 7.36-Matt Irey, 15.505; 8.92-Justin Chance, 15.632; 9.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.633; 10.2C-Clint Coffman, 15.633; 11.1*-Kyle Moore, 15.719; 12.16-Steve Sabo, 15.902; 13.101-Chester Fitch, 15.933; 14.29-Nate Potts, 16.095; 15.14T-Cody Truman, 16.923; 16.23-Scott Fowler , 17.181; 17.69R-Doug Baird, 17.241; 18.11-Austin Gibson, 17.439; 19.16B-Butch Latte, 22.194; 20.27X-Steve Reeder, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 74-Jeff Warnick[4] ; 2. 29-Nate Potts[2] ; 3. 16-Steve Sabo[3] ; 4. 14T-Cody Truman[1] ; 5. 27X-Steve Reeder[7] ; 6. 16B-Butch Latte[6] ; 7. 23-Scott Fowler [5]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[2] ; 2. 50-Ryan Missler[3] ; 3. 94-Mike Bores[4] ; 4. 1N-Casey Noonan[1] ; 5. 101-Chester Fitch[6] ; 6. 69R-Doug Baird[7] ; 7. 1*-Kyle Moore[5]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[4] ; 2. 36-Matt Irey[2] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[3] ; 4. 92-Justin Chance[1] ; 5. 2C-Clint Coffman[5] ; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[6]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[5] ; 3. 91-Rusty Schlenk[6] ; 4. 36-Matt Irey[1] ; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[3] ; 6. 1N-Casey Noonan[11] ; 7. 50-Ryan Missler[7] ; 8. 74-Jeff Warnick[8] ; 9. 92-Justin Chance[12] ; 10. 29-Nate Potts[4] ; 11. 16-Steve Sabo[9] ; 12. 2C-Clint Coffman[15] ; 13. 69R-Doug Baird[17] ; 14. 11-Austin Gibson[18] ; 15. 14T-Cody Truman[10] ; 16. 101-Chester Fitch[14] ; 17. 1*-Kyle Moore[20] ; 18. 27X-Steve Reeder[13] ; 19. 16B-Butch Latte[16] ; 20. 23-Scott Fowler [19]