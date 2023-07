(July 31, 2023) — Tim Shaffer and the Grove Racing Team announced on Monday that they will be parting ways effective immediately. Shaffer and Grove have been partnered up for the past several seasons and recently picked up a feature victory during Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Atomic Speedway.

Shaffer, from Alliquippa, Pennsylvania, was the 2010 Knoxville Nationals Champion.

No further update on whom Shaffer may drive for or which driver would take over at Grove Racing.