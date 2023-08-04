Bogucki DQ’ed After Podium Finish on Opening Night of the 360 Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 4, 2023) — Officials from the American Sprint Car Series announced Friday that Scott Bogucki was disqualified after Thursday’s preliminary feature during the 360 Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

ASCS officials indicated the mandated cylinder heads on Bogucki’s car were brought into question during post-race inspection and determined to be illegal due to the ASCS Logo being deformed, defaced, and partially removed in several cylinders, breaking section 4C-2 in the ASCS sprint car rulebook. Bugucki was disqualified and forfeited all points and prize money from the event.

Bogucki, from McLaren Vale, South Australia, finished third after starting 15th in Thursday’s preliminary feature, which had put him 11th in points for the 360 Knoxville Nationals before the disqualification.