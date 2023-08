Reutzel and Brown Earn Front Row Starting Positiosn for the 33rd 360 Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 4, 2023) – Aaron Reutzel and Brian Brown will make up the front row for the finale of the 33rd Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Saturday at Knoxville Raceway.

Reutzel maintained the point lead after two preliminary nights while Brown parlayed a second-place finish during Thursday’s preliminary feature into the second position.

Thursday night’s preliminary feature winner Parker Price-Miller ended up third in points with Garet Williamson and Kelby Watt rounding out the top five.

33rd Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Friday, August 4, 2023