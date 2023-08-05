Wigal and Stickle Win at Atomic Speedway

CHILLITOTHE, Ohio (August 5, 2023) — Zach Wigal and Jacob Stickle won feature events Saturday night at Atomic Speedway.
Wigal won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series main event. Jakeb Boxell, Stratton Briggs, Bryce Massingill, and Gunnar Lucius rounded out the top five.
Stickle won the Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature over Blayne Ridgley, Caleb Erwin, Dillian Baldwin, and Michael Heterbran.
Atomic Speedway
Chillicothe, Ohio
Saturday, August 5, 2023
USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Qualifing Flight A
1. 18-Zach Wigal, 14.810[1]
2. 22-Gunnar Lucius, 14.978[4]
3. 21-Stratton Briggs, 15.071[7]
4. 3E-Alex Watson, 15.285[3]
5. 6K-Kyle Keaton, 15.323[2]
6. 4T-Cody Dye, 16.558[6]
7. 5J-Jody Paul, 17.019[5]
Qualifing Flight B
1. 36-Ian Creager, 15.006[7]
2. 10-Chet Gehrke, 15.016[3]
3. 11T-Cale Coons, 15.140[2]
4. 97T-Travis Walters, 15.183[6]
5. 33L-Luke Lemons, 15.566[1]
6. 49P-Carl Peterson IV, 15.893[4]
7. 55S-Brayden Schwartz, 15.952[5]
Qualifing Flight C
1. 35-Bryce Massingill, 14.846[2]
2. 11H-Abby Hohlbein, 15.090[1]
3. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell, 15.234[7]
4. 16Y-Josh Yenser, 15.496[3]
5. 7M-Cole Morgan, 15.603[5]
6. 5KB-Matt Lux, 15.712[6]
7. 21J-Jimmy Guidry, 15.947[4]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 18-Zach Wigal[4]
2. 21-Stratton Briggs[2]
3. 22-Gunnar Lucius[3]
4. 6K-Kyle Keaton[5]
5. 4T-Cody Dye[6]
6. 5J-Jody Paul[7]
7. 3E-Alex Watson[1]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 11T-Cale Coons[2]
2. 36-Ian Creager[4]
3. 97T-Travis Walters[1]
4. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[6]
5. 10-Chet Gehrke[3]
6. 33L-Luke Lemons[5]
7. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[7]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[2]
2. 16Y-Josh Yenser[1]
3. 35-Bryce Massingill[4]
4. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[3]
5. 5KB-Matt Lux[6]
6. 7M-Cole Morgan[5]
7. 21J-Jimmy Guidry[7]
A-Main (20 Laps)
1. 18-Zach Wigal[1]
2. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[2]
3. 21-Stratton Briggs[3]
4. 35-Bryce Massingill[9]
5. 22-Gunnar Lucius[7]
6. 10-Chet Gehrke[14]
7. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[11]
8. 7M-Cole Morgan[18]
9. 16Y-Josh Yenser[6]
10. 5KB-Matt Lux[15]
11. 4T-Cody Dye[13]
12. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[20]
13. 21J-Jimmy Guidry[21]
14. 97T-Travis Walters[8]
15. 6K-Kyle Keaton[10]
16. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[12]
17. 11T-Cale Coons[5]
18. 33L-Luke Lemons[17]
19. 5J-Jody Paul[16]
20. 36-Ian Creager[4]
DNS: 3E-Alex Watson
Ohio RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Holdren Construction Qualifying (2 Laps)
1. 83-Carson Dillion, 13.101[20]
2. 67B-Dillan Baldwin, 13.327[8]
3. 17P-Austin Powell, 13.393[6]
4. 79-Chris Miller, 13.395[4]
5. 00H-Michael Helterbran, 13.398[9]
6. 25-Wyatt Justice, 13.473[1]
7. 16E-Caleb Erwin, 13.480[14]
8. 319-Steve Watts, 13.500[5]
9. 22J-Joe Allagree, 13.660[2]
10. 8C-Lewie Christian, 13.680[3]
11. C31-Brad Graves, 13.760[19]
12. 4-Caleb Coffman, 13.781[10]
13. 51-Chase Baker, 13.846[18]
14. 11J-James Moore, 13.940[17]
15. 21J-Jaylynn Montgomery, 14.043[21]
16. 11R-Blayne Ridgley, 14.294[12]
17. 2-Dillan Allagree, 14.632[13]
18. 7S-Jonathon Singleton, 14.792[16]
19. 14A-Alex Clute, 15.053[7]
20. 44-Jason Young, 15.324[15]
21. 99-Jacob Stickle, 15.324[11]
Holdren Construction Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 83-Carson Dillion[4]
2. 11R-Blayne Ridgley[6]
3. 79-Chris Miller[3]
4. 16E-Caleb Erwin[2]
5. 51-Chase Baker[5]
6. 14A-Alex Clute[7]
7. 8C-Lewie Christian[1]
Holdren Construction Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 319-Steve Watts[2]
2. 67B-Dillan Baldwin[4]
3. 00H-Michael Helterbran[3]
4. C31-Brad Graves[1]
5. 2-Dillan Allagree[6]
6. 11J-James Moore[5]
7. 44-Jason Young[7]
Holdren Construction Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 25-Wyatt Justice[3]
2. 22J-Joe Allagree[2]
3. 17P-Austin Powell[4]
4. 99-Jacob Stickle[7]
5. 21J-Jaylynn Montgomery[5]
6. 4-Caleb Coffman[1]
7. 7S-Jonathon Singleton[6]
Holdren Construction A-Main (20 Laps)
1. 99-Jacob Stickle[3]
2. 11R-Blayne Ridgley[1]
3. 16E-Caleb Erwin[4]
4. 67B-Dillan Baldwin[7]
5. 00H-Michael Helterbran[8]
6. 83-Carson Dillion[12]
7. 79-Chris Miller[5]
8. 319-Steve Watts[11]
9. 2-Dillan Allagree[14]
10. 8C-Lewie Christian[19]
11. 44-Jason Young[20]
12. 7S-Jonathon Singleton[21]
13. 21J-Jaylynn Montgomery[15]
14. 17P-Austin Powell[9]
15. 51-Chase Baker[13]
16. 25-Wyatt Justice[2]
17. C31-Brad Graves[6]
18. 4-Caleb Coffman[18]
19. 11J-James Moore[17]
20. 14A-Alex Clute[16]
21. 22J-Joe Allagree[10]