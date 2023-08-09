Rain Cancels Appalachian Midget Week Event at Linda’s Speedway

By Jordan Delucia

JONESTOWN, PA (Aug. 10, 2023) – Due to morning rain that has continued into the afternoon and saturated the facility, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series and Linda’s Speedway officials have canceled Thursday’s Appalachian Midget Week program. The event will not be rescheduled.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets presented by Toyota will resume competition Friday, Aug. 11, at Path Valley Speedway in the final event of the inaugural Appalachian Midget Week, where a miniseries champion will be crowned.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate on race day. If you can’t be at the track, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.