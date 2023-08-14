Bowman Sweeps Sit’n Bull Shootout for $15,000 Payday

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 14, 2023) — Mike Bowman picked up a $15,000 payday after sweeping both the Southern Ontario Sprints winged 360 sprint cars and Action Sprint Tour crate sprint car features during opening night of the Sit’n Bull Tire Shootout at Ohsweken Speedway

Bowman, from St. Catharines, Ontario, continues to make the transition to winged sprint car racing look easy lapping up to second place in the crate sprint car main and catching Corner Turner for the lead in the 360 sprint car feature, then pulling away from DIRTcar modified and NASCAR Truck Series standout Stewart Friesen. The wins were Bowman’s seventh and eighth of the 2023 sprint car season.

With the track at Ohsweken rolled in tight for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series race that runs alongside the sprint cars this week at Ohsweken, it played into the modified veteran’s strengths.

“This slick stuff really fires in my wheelhouse. Run it on a small block big block modifieds on this so much it really teaches you to have a steady foot and to drive a tight race car,” said Bowman. “I have thank my guys again. Doing this double duty thing, winning back to back races on same night, it’s seriously not even possible without the dedicated group we got here.”

Frisien was not content with second place despite rarely driving a sprint car these days.

“Big thanks to the whole GSR team for the opportunity, ” said Friesen. We had a really good car, just got caught racing the boss their and got held up a little bit. I’ve got Doug Emery working for us, Red Stratford and Lee Winger, the guys in the shop there do what a great job and have been friends of mine for a long time. Appreciate Glenn (Styres) having us up here and it’s kind of bitter I hopefully we come back tomorrow and show what’s up.”

Even thought Turner gave up second position to Friesen late in the feature, he was content with gains his team has made on the race car recently.

“We were pretty good. We’ve found a setup for our car latelyt that has really made a huge difference. We’ve got the drive here on this smooth slick surfaces we like, so I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Sit’n Bull Tire Sprint Car Shootout

Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken, Ontario

Monday, August 14, 2023

Southern Ontario Sprints

Qualifying Flight A

1. 10-Mitch Brown, 13.709[9]

2. 71-Mike Bowman, 13.715[10]

3. 94-Todd Hoddick, 13.807[8]

4. 45-Nick Sheridan, 13.823[1]

5. 15-Ryan Turner, 13.845[16]

6. 52-Stewart Friesen, 14.010[14]

7. 70-Baily Heard, 14.021[11]

8. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 14.077[13]

9. 0-Glenn Styres, 14.194[7]

10. 19D-Allan Downey, 14.230[6]

11. 67-Jessica Friesen, 14.251[5]

12. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni, 14.297[2]

13. 77T-Tyeller Powless, 14.374[3]

14. 9-Liam Martin, 14.444[4]

15. 46-Kevin Pauls, 14.744[12]

16. 21-John Burbridge Jr, 14.789[15]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 87X-Shone Evans, 14.051[3]

2. 7-Eric Gledhill, 14.144[1]

3. 1-Holly Porter, 14.179[4]

4. 17X-Cory Turner, 14.228[5]

5. 77J-Jim Huppunen, 14.303[2]

6. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 14.458[7]

7. 88H-Josh Hansen, 14.549[9]

8. 5-DJ Christie, 14.581[11]

9. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 14.742[14]

10. 90-Travis Cunningham, 14.744[15]

11. 49L-Lucas Smith, 14.790[8]

12. 68-Aaron Turkey, 14.828[12]

13. 11-Jamie Turner, 14.924[6]

14. 70MM-Mack DeMan, 15.276[10]

15. 77X-Alex Hill, 15.286[16]

16. 46C-Ryan Coniam, 15.331[13]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]

2. 0-Glenn Styres[1]

3. 9-Liam Martin[11]

4. 49L-Lucas Smith[6]

5. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[7]

6. 90-Travis Cunningham[4]

7. 19D-Allan Downey[3]

8. 46-Kevin Pauls[13]

9. 77X-Alex Hill[14]

10. 70MM-Mack DeMan[12]

11. 68-Aaron Turkey[8]

12. 21-John Burbridge Jr[15]

13. 77T-Tyeller Powless[9]

14. 11-Jamie Turner[10]

15. 67-Jessica Friesen[5]

16. 46C-Ryan Coniam[16]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 71-Mike Bowman[8]

2. 52-Stewart Friesen[11]

3. 17X-Cory Turner[2]

4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[17]

5. 7NY-Matt Farnham[15]

6. 94-Todd Hoddick[3]

7. 9-Liam Martin[19]

8. 87X-Shone Evans[6]

9. 45-Nick Sheridan[7]

10. 49L-Lucas Smith[20]

11. 5-DJ Christie[16]

12. 10-Mitch Brown[4]

13. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[21]

14. 7-Eric Gledhill[1]

15. 12DD-Darren Dryden[12]

16. 1-Holly Porter[5]

17. 15-Ryan Turner[9]

18. 0-Glenn Styres[18]

19. 77J-Jim Huppunen[10]

20. 70-Baily Heard[13]

21. 46-Kevin Pauls[24]

22. 19D-Allan Downey[23]

23. 88H-Josh Hansen[14]

24. 90-Travis Cunningham[22]

Action Sprint TOur

Qualifying Flight A

1. 31-Dale Curran, 15.264[2]

2. 74-Rob Neely, 15.318[1]

3. 20L-Treyten Lapcevich, 15.371[4]

4. BS39-Brett Stratford, 15.399[14]

5. MK8-Matt Hill, 15.427[11]

6. 94-Ryan Fraser, 15.504[3]

7. R52-Matt Billings, 15.543[12]

8. 50LS-Adrian Stahle, 15.670[6]

9. 4B-Darrell Pelletier, 15.718[13]

10. 20-Johnny Miller, 15.883[5]

11. 2M-Steve Murdock, 15.944[16]

12. 9-Adam Turner, 15.976[8]

13. 88-Lance Erskine, 16.014[17]

14. 69K-Ken Hamilton, 16.163[9]

15. 85C-Cam MacKinnon, 16.199[18]

16. 99-Joshua Hill, 16.205[15]

17. 87-Andrew Hennessy, 16.220[10]

18. 2-Travis Hofstetter, 16.365[19]

19. 777A-Tyler Willard, 16.966[7]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 71-Mike Bowman, 15.314[9]

2. 71C-John Cadman, 15.456[10]

3. 52-Jesse Costa, 15.588[6]

4. 14-Larry Gledhill, 15.612[1]

5. 00-Greg Smulders, 15.756[4]

6. 97-Sheldon Bender, 15.848[12]

7. 4-Mack DeMan, 16.001[5]

8. 24A-AJ Lewis, 16.004[3]

9. 16X-Keegan Baker, 16.064[17]

10. 9C-Brian Nanticoke, 16.076[13]

11. 28T-Cameron Thomson, 16.097[7]

12. 2S-Al Sleight, 16.233[14]

13. 19-Mathieu Bardier, 16.282[8]

14. 77E-Ashton VanEvery, 16.499[2]

15. 420-Jordan Hill, 16.539[15]

16. 72-Tanner Podwinski, 16.824[11]

17. 29W-Tyler Ward, 17.116[18]

18. 11W-Jeff Earl, 17.854[16]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 20-Johnny Miller[3]

2. 2M-Steve Murdock[5]

3. 2S-Al Sleight[8]

4. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[1]

5. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[4]

6. 88-Lance Erskine[9]

7. 9-Adam Turner[7]

8. 19-Mathieu Bardier[10]

9. 99-Joshua Hill[15]

10. 420-Jordan Hill[14]

11. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[12]

12. 777A-Tyler Willard[21]

13. 29W-Tyler Ward[18]

14. 87-Andrew Hennessy[17]

15. 2-Travis Hofstetter[19]

16. 11W-Jeff Earl[20]

17. 69K-Ken Hamilton[11]

18. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[13]

19. 72-Tanner Podwinski[16]

20. 28T-Cameron Thomson[6]

21. (DQ) 16X-Keegan Baker[2]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 71-Mike Bowman[3]

2. 71C-John Cadman[1]

3. 74-Rob Neely[5]

4. 4-Mack DeMan[14]

5. R52-Matt Billings[13]

6. 97-Sheldon Bender[12]

7. 52-Jesse Costa[4]

8. 31-Dale Curran[2]

9. 24A-AJ Lewis[16]

10. 14-Larry Gledhill[7]

11. 2M-Steve Murdock[18]

12. 20-Johnny Miller[17]

13. 94-Ryan Fraser[11]

14. 2S-Al Sleight[19]

15. 19-Mathieu Bardier[24]

16. 00-Greg Smulders[10]

17. 20L-Treyten Lapcevich[6]

18. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[20]

19. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[21]

20. 88-Lance Erskine[22]

21. 9-Adam Turner[23]

22. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[15]

23. MK8-Matt Hill[9]

24. BS39-Brett Stratford[8]