Photo Gallery: 2023 Knoxville Nationals Finale Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Kyle and Owen Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson at the post race press conference during the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Cory Eliason (11) and Zeb Wise (26) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kaleb Johnson (22K) and Tim Kaeding (3) (Serena Dalhamer photo) David Gravel picking up hard charger honors at the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Dusty Zomer (3J), Chase Randall (2KS) and Hunter Schuerenberg (39) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) racing with Giovanni Scelzi (#18) Saturday during the finale of the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) The front row for the 62nd Knoxville Nationals A-Main. Kyle Larson (#57) on the pole with Rico Abreu (#24) to his outside. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson in victory lane after winning the 62nd Knoxville Nationals Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Giovanni Scelzi (#18) racing with David Gravel (#2) Saturday during the finale of the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Action Photo) Spencer Bayston (5) and Brian Brown (21) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Hunter Schuerenberg (#39) racing with Logan Schuchart (#1S) Saturday at Knoxville Raceway during the finale of the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson during the finale of the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Action Photo) Donny Schatz (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson gives a toast to the fans after winner the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brandon Wimmer (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson with his family and crew after winning the 62nd Knoxville Nationals Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Buddy Kofoid (#83) racing for position during the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to R) Second place David Gravel, winner Kyle Larson, and third place Donny Schatz after the finale of the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Action Photo) David Gravel (#2) and Kerry Madsen (#55) racing during the 62nd Knoxville Nationals finale. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson (#57) squeezing by Scott Bogucki (#10) Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway during the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Action Photo) Skydiver featured during the opening ceremonies for the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Action Photo) Carson Macedo (#41) racing with Scott Bogucki (#10) Saturday during the finale of the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart. (Action Photo) Kaleb Johnson (22K) and Brady Bacon (21H) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Donny Schatz (#15) racing with David Gravel (#2) during Saturday’s Knoxville Nationals finale. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chase Dietz (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chase Randall (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brad Sweet (#49) alongside Corey Day (#14) Saturday during the finale of the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Parker Price Miller (#9P) racing for position Saturday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Dusty Zomer (#3) racing for position with Buddy Kofoid (#83) Saturday during the finale of the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) The parade lap for the 62nd Knoxville Nationals featuring Kyle Larson (#57), Donny Schatz (#15), Logan Schuchart (#1S), and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Austin McCarl (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson with his family in victory lane Saturday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Spencer Bayston (5), Rico Abreu (24) and Ian Madsen (4) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chase Randall (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle and Owen Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu, Jamie Ball, and Chase Randall checking out the race track Saturday at the Knoxville Nationals. (Action Photo) Parker Price-Miller (9P) and Shane Stewart (71) (Serena Dalhamer photo) The parade lap for the 62nd Knoxville Nationals featuring Kyle Larson (#57), Donny Schatz (#15), Logan Schuchart (#1S), and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Corey Day (Serena Dalhamer photo) (l to r) Second place David Gravel, winner Kyle Larson, and third place Donny Schatz on the podium of the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson and Family (Serena Dalhamer photo) Skydiver featured during the opening ceremonies for the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Action Photo) Donny Schatz (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (#57) and Donny Schatz (#15) during the final night of the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brenham Crouch (1C) and Kraig Kinser (70) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson with son Owen after winning the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Action Photo) David Gravel, Kyle Larson, and Donny Schatz uncork Champaign on the podium during the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Action Photo) American Flag (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Donny Schatz (#15) racing for position Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Action Photo) Chase Randall earned rookie of the year honors at the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Anthony Macri (#7) racing with Parker Price-Miller (#9P) Saturday during the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#2) racing with Aaron Reutzel (#8) during the 62nd Knoxville Nationals finale. (Mark Funderburk photo) The parade lap for the 62nd Knoxville Nationals featuring Kyle Larson (#57), Donny Schatz (#15), Logan Schuchart (#1S), and Rico Aberu (#24). (Action Photo) Anthony Macri won “Mr Sprint Car” honors at the 62nd Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson with the Knoxville Nationals queen and her court Saturday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Spencer Bayston (Serena Dalhamer photo) Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws