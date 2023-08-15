Lewis Scores Third BOSS Win of 2023 at Waynesfield

By Aaron Fry

Tour point leader, Ricky Lewis, stretched his margin on the field by winning the 25 lap MPD Racing BOSS main event Saturday night at Waynesfield Raceway Park. Starting third, he chased early leader Kody Swanson into lapped traffic, making the winning pass well before the halfway mark.

The evening began with 23 sprint cars signed in for battle. ARP Fasteners qualifying found Korbyn Hayslett, Lewis and Swanson the fastest in their respective groups. Heat races were won by Cody Gardner, Dustin Ingle and Swanson. Following the support class heat races, promoter Larry Boos opened the pit area allowing fans the opportunity to meet the drivers and see the cars up close!

The main event would find Hayslett and Swanson on the front row with Lewis and Ingle in row 2. Swanson grabbed the early lead but Lewis proved to be the best on this night, passing for the lead in turns 3 and 4 around lap 9. Heavy traffic would plague the leaders early as more than half the event stayed clean and green. The pivotal point of the race was the caution flag for the second and third running cars of Swanson and Korby Hayslett getting together in turns 1 and 2 and briefly getting hooked together. Another late yellow flag and one late red for a 4-car pile-up would set up a 3-lap dash to the finish line. Sixth starting Matt Westfall now found himself in the runner-up spot with a shot at the win, but Lewis proved strong enough to hold on over Westfall, Rylan Gray, a hard charging Dallas Hewitt and Evan Mosley completing the top 5. The rest of the top 10 was Cody Gardner, Isaac Chapple, Kody Swanson, Dustin Ingle and Korbyn Hayslett.

Next up for BOSS is this coming weekend’s “Rusty McClure Classic”! The weekend will begin on Friday, August 18 at Hilltop Speedway in Millersburg, Ohio for a standard BOSS purse. A night later, we will honor Mr. McClure at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio with a $2,909 to win / $359 to start main event with $900 in added “mystery money” throughout the field courtesy of: Outlaw Logistics, Hall’s Auto Sales, M.Miller Construction, The Beer Barrel Drive-Thru, Smetz’s Tire Center, Apple Metal Polishing, J&F Construction, Roger & Sharon Mossbarger, Tom & Laurie Sertech, and Rusty & Cappie McClure themselves! Watch for complete details to be posted on Tuesday for this special event.

BOX SCORE

Waynesfield (OH) Raceway Park

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

23 Entries

ARP Fasteners Qualifying:

Group 1: 1. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett 12.353, 2. 06-Rylan Gray 12.419, 3. 9G-Cody Gardner 12.911, 4. 39-Matt Goodnight 12.970, 5. 16-Jackson Slone 13.012, 6. 53-Steve Little 13.808, 7. 97x-Rodney Hurst 14.044, 8. 21s-Bryar Schroeter NT

Group 2: 1. 41-Ricky Lewis 12.403, 2. 27-Evan Mosley 12.546, 3. 2di-Dustin Ingle 12.794, 4. 73-Blake Vermillion 13.051, 5. 24L-Lee Underwood 13.073, 6. 9N-Luke Hall 13.092, 7. 28-Curt Elliott 14.596, 8. 45n-Troy Carey NT

Group 3: 1. 77-Kody Swanson 12.347, 2. 33m-Matt Westfall 12.468, 3. 6-Isaac Chapple 12.549, 4. 21B-Ryan Barr 12.832, 5. 49-Brian Ruhlman 12.839, 6. 5v-Jesse Vermillion 13.184, 7. 21-Dallas Hewitt 99.999

Mad Tree Brewing – Heat 1: 1. 9G-Gardner[2] ; 2. 1H-Hayslett[4] ; 3. 06-Gray[3] ; 4. 39-Goodnight[1] ; 5. 53-Little[6] ; 6. 16-Slone[5] ; 7. 21s-Schroeter[8] ; 8. 97x-Hurst[7]

Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel – Heat 2: 1. 2di-Ingle[2] ; 2. 41-Lewis[4] ; 3. 9N-Hall[6] ; 4. 27-Mosley[3] ; 5. 24L-Underwood[5] ; 6. 73-B.Vermillion[1] ; 7. 45n-Carey[8] ; 8. 28-Elliott[7]

Elizabeth Gardner Photography – Heat 3: 1. 77-Swanson[4] ; 2. 33m-Westfall[3] ; 3. 21B-Barr[1] ; 4. 6-Chapple[2] ; 5. 21-Hewitt[7] ; 6. 49-Ruhlman[5] ; 7. 5v-J.Vermillion[6]

MPD Racing – A Main: 1. 41-Lewis[3] ; 2. 33m-Westfall[6] ; 3. 06-Gray[4] ; 4. 21-Hewitt[15] ; 5. 27-Mosley[11] ; 6. 9G-Gardner[5] ; 7. 6-Chapple[12] ; 8. 77-Swanson[2] ; 9. 2di-Ingle[4] ; 10. 1H-Hayslett[1] ; 11. 9N-Hall[8] ; 12. 49-Ruhlman[18] ; 13. 24L-Underwood[14] ; 14. 73-B.Vermillion[17] ; 15. 21s-Schroeter[19] ; 16. 16-Slone[16] ; 17. 39-Goodnight[10] ; 18. 28-Elliott[23] ; 19. 97x-Hurst[22] ; 20. 21B-Barr[9] ; 21. 5v-J.Vermillion[21] ; 22. 45n-Carey[20] ; 23. 53-Little[13]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads – Hard Charger: 21 – Dallas Hewitt +11

Hoosier Tire Bonus – Free Tire: 41 – Ricky Lewis

E A Home Supply – Lucky Pill Draw: 97x – Rodney Hurst

Cowen Truck Line – Steel Block Bonus: 21s – Bryar Schroeter

All Star Performance – Hard Luck: 21B – Ryan Barr