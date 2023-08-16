All Stars resume 2023 campaign with tripleheader through NY and PA

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 16, 2023) – The 2023 Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 season is set to resume in a big way during the coming weekend, not only invading three tracks in three days across two different states, but Series travelers will battle for a total winner’s share reaching $28,000, all of which beginning with the $8,000-to-win Ted Siri Memorial at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, New York, on Friday, August 18. The event, the second Outlaw visit of the season, will act as an action-packed precursor to NASCAR’s invasion of Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 20.

All Star competition in the Empire State will resume on Saturday, August 19, with a visit to Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, New York. A $2,000 bump from their Friday night visit to Dundee, the stars of “America’s Series” will chase a $10,000 payday on Saturday evening, simultaneously giving Upstate New York fans their final glimpse of Tony Stewart’s All Stars for the 2023 season.

A trek south and across the Pennsylvania border will lead the All Star Circuit of Champions to Selinsgrove Speedway in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, August 20, and just like one night prior in Vernon, New York, the Selinsgrove invasion will award a $10,000 payday. Dubbed the Kramer Kup, honoring 2008 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Kramer Williamson, the Selinsgrove Speedway visit will be the first of the season for Tony Stewart’s All Stars, not returning to the Keystone State until Thursday, September 7.

Angola, Indiana’s Zeb Wise, ace of the Rudeen Racing No. 26 and most recent All Star winner at Outlaw Speedway, will enter the New York and Pennsylvania triple as the current All Star Circuit of Champions driver leader, holding down a near-100-point advantage over Lane Racing’s Chris Windom. Rudeen Racing is also in charge of the All Stars’ team standings, holding a mere-eight-point cushion over defending Series champions, Clauson Marshall Racing and Tyler Courtney. Courtney, who was sidelined due to injury, will make his return to CMR on Friday night.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions OWNER Standings (As of 7/29):

Rudeen Racing – 3834

Clauson Marshall Racing – 3826

Vermeer Motorsports – 3718

Lane Racing – 3644

Bryan Grove Racing – 3542

Seeling Motorsports – 3356

Bill McCandless Ford – 3306

D3 Motorsports Group – 3018

Premier Motorsports – 2224

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 7/29):

Zeb Wise – 3724

Chris Windom – 3644

Tim Shaffer – 3542

J.J. Hickle – 3356

Tyler Courtney – 3023

Conner Morrell – 3018

Sye Lynch – 2978

Parker Price-Miller – 2328

Scotty Thiel – 2114

Anthony Macri – 2066

