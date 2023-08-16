Illinois Tripleheader on Tap in Mid-September For Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

By Jordan DeLucia

JACKSONVILLE, IL (Aug. 15, 2023) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota will make one more swing through Illinois in September to set the stage for its championship finale.

Three midget showdowns at three different tracks will make up the tripleheader weekend. First will be the Series’ return to Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, Sept. 15. Then, back-to-back debuts at Highland Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Red Hill Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Last year, Jade Avedisian made history at Jacksonville Speedway, becoming the first female driver to take the checkered flag in a national Midget race. She’ll return as a championship contender this year, currently in a tight points battle with Cannon McIntosh. She’s also currently tied for the most wins this season (at four) with McIntosh and Illinois native Chase McDermand.

After the tripleheader weekend in Illinois, the Series will travel south for another tripleheader in Oklahoma to close out the 2023 season. Port City Raceway on Thursday, Oct. 12, will open the weekend and then be followed by two days at I-44 Riverside Speedway, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 13-14, to crown a champion.

What you need to know:

JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY, Sept. 15

More Event Info

Track:

1/4 mile in Jacksonville, IL

Times (CT):

4 p.m. Pit Gates Open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates Open

6:15 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available at the track

Previous winners:

2022 – Jade Avedisian on June 26

HIGHLAND SPEEDWAY, Sept. 16

More Event Info

Track:

1/4 mile in Highland, IL

Times (CT):

4 p.m. Pit Gates Open

5:30 p.m. Grandstand Gates Open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available at the track

RED HILL RACEWAY, Sept. 17

More Event Info

Track:

3/8 mile in Sumner, IL

Times (CT):

TBA

Tickets: Available at the track

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch each race live on DIRTVision.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series is brought to fans by important sponsors and partners, including: DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Toyota (Title sponsor of the Midgets Series), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier) and SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider). Other partners include: TJ Forged and Whitz Racing Products.