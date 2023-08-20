Logan Seavey Completes Double Winning at Macon

MACON, Ill. (August 19, 2023) — Logan Seavey became the third driver in United States Auto Club history to win at two tracks on the same day Saturday night at Macon Speedway, joining Billy Vukovich in 1967 and J.J. Yeley in 2004.

After winning the Bettenhausen 100 for the USAC Silver Crown Series earlier in he afternoon at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Seavey won the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Series feature at Macon Speedway. Gavin Miller, Tanner Thorson, Zach Daum, and Karter Sarff rounded out the top five.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 19, 2023 – Macon Speedway – Macon, Illinois – 1/5-Mile Dirt Track

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Tanner Thorson, 88, Thorson-10.462; 2. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-10.590; 3. Bryant Wiedeman, 81, CBI-10.610; 4. Jacob Denney, 25, Malloy-10.611; 5. Gavin Miller, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-10.631; 6. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-10.640; 7. Karter Sarff, 21K, Sarff-10.651; 8. Justin Grant, 2, RMS-10.652; 9. Zach Daum, 7u, Trifecta-10.653; 10. Taylor Reimer, 25K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-10.662; 11. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-10.678; 12. Daniel Whitley, 58, Abacus-10.685; 13. Jade Avedisian, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-10.699; 14. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-10.708; 15. Daison Pursley, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-10.712; 16. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac Dalby-10.717; 17. Chase McDermand, 40, Mounce/Stout-10.792; 18. Mitchell Davis, 3N, O’Dell-10.793; 19. Ryan Timms, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-10.809; 20. Kevin Thomas Jr., 19T, Mounce/Stout-10.819; 21. Jake Andreotti, 25m, Malloy-10.911; 22. Dalton Camfield, 86c, Camfield-10.950; 23. Daniel Adler, 50, Adler-10.963; 24. David Camfield, 16c, Camfield-10.979; 25. Tyler Baran, 11T, Baran-11.035; 26. Mariah Ede, 71E, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.037; 27. Kyle Beilman, 31B, Beilman-11.105; 28. Bradley Fezard, 28p, Rosa-11.270; 29. Devin Camfield, 17c, Camfield-11.526; 30. Nick Baran, 7E, Engstrom-11.545.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Cannon McIntosh, 2. Jade Avedisian, 3. Tanner Thorson, 4. Jacob Denney, 5. Karter Sarff, 6. Taylor Reimer, 7. Ryan Timms, 8. Tyler Baran, 9. Dalton Camfield, 10. Bradley Fezard. 1:48.07

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Hayden Reinbold, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Gavin Miller, 6. Chase McDermand, 7. Ethan Mitchell, 8. Daniel Adler, 9. Mariah Ede, 10. Devin Camfield. NT

T.J. FORGED/CAR IQ THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Daison Pursley, 2. Zach Daum, 3. Mitchell Davis, 4. Daniel Whitley, 5. Logan Seavey, 6. Bryant Wiedeman, 7. Jake Andreotti, 8. David Camfield, 9. Kyle Beilman, 10. Nick Baran. 1:48.06 (New Track Record)

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-7 transfer to the feature) 1. Chase McDermand, 2. Bryant Wiedeman, 3. Taylor Reimer, 4. Ethan Mitchell, 5. Ryan Timms, 6. Jake Andreotti, 7. Daniel Adler, 8. Mariah Ede, 9. Kyle Beilman, 10. Dalton Camfield, 11. Tyler Baran, 1z2. Bradley Fezard, 13. David Camfield, 14. Nick Baran, 15. Devin Camfield. 2:11.98 (New Track Record)

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (2), 2. Gavin Miller (3), 3. Tanner Thorson (6), 4. Zach Daum (12), 5. Karter Sarff (1), 6. Ethan Mitchell (14), 7. Cannon McIntosh (9), 8. Daniel Adler (22), 9. Chase McDermand (17), 10. Jacob Denney (4), 11. Ryan Timms (19), 12. Bryant Wiedeman (10), 13. Jade Avedisian (16), 14. Daison Pursley (8), 15. Kevin Thomas Jr. (20), 16. Justin Grant (11), 17. Jake Andreotti (21), 18. Taylor Reimer (13), 19. Mitchell Davis (18), 20. Thomas Meseraull (7), 21. Daniel Whitley (15), 22. Hayden Reinbold (5). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Logan Seavey.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-927, 2-Jacob Denney-789, 3-Bryant Wiedeman-775, 4-Justin Grant-774, 5-Ryan Timms-749, 6-Jade Avedisian-740, 7-Daison Pursley-739, 8-Cannon McIntosh-729, 9-Gavin Miller-662, 10-Chase McDermand-607.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-145, 2-Logan Seavey-94, 3-Robert Ballou-81, 4-Shane Cottle-81, 5-Matt Westfall-79, 6-Brady Bacon-77, 7-Justin Grant-70, 8-Emerson Axsom-66, 9-Chase Stockon-63, 10-C.J. Leary-51.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 3-4, 2023 – Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, Wisconsin – 1/3-Mile Dirt Track – Firemen’s Nationals

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Tanner Thorson (10.568)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Tanner Thorson (10.462)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Cannon McIntosh

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Thomas Meseraull

T.J. Forged / Car IQ Third Heat Winner: Daison Pursley

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Chase McDermand

Hard Charger: Daniel Adler (22nd to 8th)