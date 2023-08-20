Varin Defends Home Turf for $10,000 victory at Utica-Rome Speedway Against the All Stars

From Tyler Altmeyer

VERNON, N.Y. (August 19, 2023) — Night two in the Empire State resulted in another non-stop main event for the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, but unlike one night prior at Dundee’s Outlaw Speedway, it was one of New York’s finest, Danny Varin, who conquered competition at Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, New York, scoring a $10,000 payday for his first-ever Series victory. Varin, who started from the pole position, led every circuit of the 30-lap contest, driving off nearly uncontested except for periods of heavy traffic, and an early race threat by Kerry Madsen.

“Sunshine” Tyler Courtney battled home to finish second, followed by All Star championship contender and Rudeen Racing ace, Zeb Wise, Stewart Friesen, and Kerry Madsen.

“I’m just at a loss for words right now…I’m on cloud nine,” Danny Varin, who resides in Sharon Springs, New York, explained. “We’ve made some recent changes to this car and it’s really paid off. This is huge for this team. Just a dream come true for everyone involved. Hats off to all of the fans who packed this place, and to the track crew and staff. I’m not sure there’s a better track in New York right now.”

As noted, Vermeer Motorsports’ Kerry Madsen did have the opportunity to apply some pressure early on in the 30-lapper, doing so when Varin slipped off the edge in turn four on lap seven. Madsen pounced, but Varin fought back immediately.

Outlaw Speedway winner, Tyler Courtney, was the last to give any ounce of pressure, shrinking Varin’s lead to less than two seconds with three laps remaining. It goes without saying, Varin held on.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Utica-Rome Speedway

Vernon, New York

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Hercules Tire Qualifying

1. 26-Zeb Wise, 15.983[4]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 15.990[9]

3. 29-Brandon Spithaler, 16.031[2]

4. 4-Chris Windom, 16.140[6]

5. 01-Danny Varin, 16.194[24]

6. 55-Kerry Madsen, 16.208[21]

7. 28-Jordan Poirier, 16.287[23]

8. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni, 16.300[8]

9. 42-Sye Lynch, 16.351[22]

10. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, 16.421[19]

11. 32B-Dale Blaney, 16.727[17]

12. 88C-Chad Miller, 16.757[20]

13. W20-Greg Wilson, 16.789[5]

14. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 16.824[15]

15. 2-Dave Axton, 16.848[7]

16. 79-Stewart Friesen, 16.862[10]

17. 45-Joe Trenca, 16.880[16]

18. 28M-Conner Morrell, 17.028[11]

19. 21-Jonathan Preston, 17.153[12]

20. 24-ROBERT HACKEL, 17.382[18]

21. 97-Zeth Sabo, 17.533[13]

22. 3-Denny Peebles, 17.766[14]

23. 11M-Nathen McDowell, 18.324[3]

24. 98-John Trenca, 18.380[1]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Chris Windom[1]

2. W20-Greg Wilson[5]

3. 79-Stewart Friesen[6]

4. 26-Zeb Wise[4]

5. 21-Jonathan Preston[7]

6. 3-Denny Peebles[8]

DNS: 5D-Jacob Dykstra

DNS: 28-Jordan Poirier

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Danny Varin[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

3. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[2]

4. 32B-Dale Blaney[3]

5. 45-Joe Trenca[6]

6. 7NY-Matt Farnham[5]

7. 11M-Nathen McDowell[8]

8. 24-ROBERT HACKEL[7]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]

2. 42-Sye Lynch[2]

3. 2-Dave Axton[5]

4. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]

5. 29-Brandon Spithaler[4]

6. 98-John Trenca[8]

7. 97-Zeth Sabo[7]

8. 88C-Chad Miller[3]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 01-Danny Varin[1]

2. 4-Chris Windom[3]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[2]

5. 29-Brandon Spithaler[4]

6. 26-Zeb Wise[6]

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 01-Danny Varin[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

3. 26-Zeb Wise[6]

4. 79-Stewart Friesen[11]

5. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]

6. 42-Sye Lynch[7]

7. 4-Chris Windom[2]

8. W20-Greg Wilson[8]

9. 29-Brandon Spithaler[5]

10. 32B-Dale Blaney[12]

11. 28M-Conner Morrell[13]

12. 97-Zeth Sabo[19]

13. 7NY-Matt Farnham[16]

14. 45-Joe Trenca[14]

15. 88C-Chad Miller[22]

16. 3-Denny Peebles[17]

17. 24-ROBERT HACKEL[23]

18. 11M-Nathen McDowell[20]

19. 21-Jonathan Preston[15]

20. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[9]

21. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[21]

22. 2-Dave Axton[10]

23. 98-John Trenca[18]