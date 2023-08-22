Huset’s Speedway Track Championship Up for Grabs Sunday During Royal River Casino Night

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 21, 2023) – The first Huset’s Speedway track champion of the season will be crowned this Sunday during Royal River Casino Night.

Three drivers are separated by only one point going into the final Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series race of the season. There are three remaining nights for the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and two for the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

Cole Vanderheiden stands atop the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship standings with Lee Goos Jr. and Trevor Serbus tied for second – only one marker behind Vanderheiden. Blaine Stegenga is seven points out of the top spot with Dusty Ballenger rounding out the top five – 17 points behind Vanderheiden.

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars standings is also tight with Brooke Tatnell owning a three-point advantage over Mark Dobmeier. Chase Randall is 12 points behind Tatnell with Riley Goodno 20 markers out of the lead. Justin Henderson is 39 points back.

Zach Olivier holds a nine-point lead over Matt Steuerwald in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings. J.J. Zebell (14 points behind Olivier), Tim Dann (23 points back) and Dan Jensen (24 points back) round out the top five.

The main gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The first 200 adults receive a free Huset’s Speedway seat cushion. The first 100 children 11-years-old and younger receive a free Huset’s Speedway pocket folder with school supplies and a free buffet to Brandon Pizza Ranch.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets can be purchased online athttps://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Chase Randall – 3(May 21, June 4 and July 30); Rico Abreu – 1 (Aug. 15); Ayrton Gennetten – 1 (June 18); Riley Goodno – 1(June 11); David Gravel – 1 (June 24); Kasey Kahne – 1(May 28); Kyle Larson – 1 (June 21); James McFadden – 1 (June 22); Logan Schuchart – 1 (June 23); Christopher Thram – 1 (July 9); Garet Williamson – 1 (May 29); and Dusty Zomer – 1 (July 16)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

J.J. Zebell – 3(May 28, June 18 and July 9); Zach Olivier – 2(May 21 and July 20); Tim Dann – 1 (July 16); Brandon Ferguson – 1 (Aug. 15); Tracy Halouska- 1(June 11); John Hoing – 1(June 4); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (July 30)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dillon Bickett – 1(July 9);Brandon Bosma – 1(May 21); Dan Carsrud – 1 (July 16); Dalton Domagala – 1 (June 18); Jack Dover – 1 (July 30); John Lambertz – 1 (June 11); Tyler Rabenberg – 1 (May 29); Jay Russell – 1 (May 28); and Blaine Stegenga – 1 (June 4)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Royal River Casino Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

