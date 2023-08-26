HAGAR NAILS NINTH USCS WIN AT CLAYHILL

From Roby Helm

ATWOOD, TN – August 25, 2023 -, Derek Hagar of Marion, AR drove the DHR Special to his ninth United Sprint Car Series win of the season on Friday night in the 25-lap Feature Race at Clayhill Motorsports Park. Hagar started from the pole position and led all 25 laps of the caution-free Feature Race in the first appearance for USCS at Clayhill in over seven years.

• Jac Nickles of Harrod, OH finished second, and third went to Dale Howard of Byhalia. MS. Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS was fourth, and Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS took the fifth spot and was the Hard Charger of the Race after starting 12th.

o The 14-time USCS National Champion, current point leader and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN came home in the sixth position. Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC finished seventh and the eighth spot went to Jeff Willingham of Rip[ley, MS. Curt Terrell of Rosemark, TN was ninth and Wade Buttrey of Fairview, TN rounded out the top ten.

o In preliminary action, Hagar earned the pole position for the Feature Race after winning the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash and he also won the Engler Machine & Tool first eight-lap Heat Race. Nickles won the JJ Supply of NC second eight-lap Heat Race.

o Hagar grabbed the lead at the drop of the green flag for the feature race followed by Nickles, Howard, Moss, and Bowden. By the fifth lap, Hagar had opened up a 1.3 second lead on Nickles, and stretched it out to 2.662 seconds by lap 10. At the hallway point in the race the top five was Hagar, Nickles, Howard, Bowden and Moss.

o Martin was on the move in the second half of the race, as he passed Moss for the fifth spot on lap 17. With five laps to go, Hagar maintained his 2.28 second lead on Nickles in lapped traffic, and he took the checkered flag with a margin of victory at 4.066 second. The caution free race took eight minutes and 38.149 seconds to complete 25 laps.

o The United Sprint Car Series will return to Clayhill Motorsports Park on Saturday night for another complete show with local Divisions also in action. The Pit Gate open at 4 p.m., the Grandstand gates open at 5 p.m., and racing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. For more information call 731-613-4770, or visit the track website at clayhillmotorsportspark.com, or on their Facebook page.

• OFFICIAL RESULTS OF UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES EVENT AT CLAYHILL MOTORSPORTS PARK IN ATWOOD, TN ON 8/25/2023:

• FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. Derek Hagar, Marion, AR; 2. Jac Nickles, Harrod, OH; 3. Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS; 4. Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS; 5. Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS; 6. Terry Gray Bartlett, MS; 7. Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC; 8. Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS; 9. Curt Terrell, Rosemark, TN; 10. Wade Buttrey, Fairview, TN; 11. Jake Brashier, Denham Springs, LA; 12. Dennis Misuraca, Sanford, FL; 13. Hannah Merritt, Nesbit, MS; 14. D.L. Brashier, Ethel, LA; 15. Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS; 16. Steven Howell, Byhalia, MS.

• HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Hagar; 2. Nickles; 3. Moss; 4. D. Howard; 5. Gray; 6. Bowden.

• HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

• ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL FIRST HEAT: 1. Hagar; 2. Gray; 3. C. Howard; 4. Willingham; 5. Misuraca; 6. J. Brashier; 7. D. Brashier; 8. Buttrey.

• JJ SUPPLY OF NC SECOND HEAT: 1. Nickles; 2. Bowden; 3. D. Howard; 4. Moss; 5. Terrell; 6. Martin; 7. Merritt; 8. Howell.