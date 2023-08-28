Henderson wins feature at Huset’s

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 27, 2023) – Lee Goos Jr. became the first Huset’s Speedway track champion of the season on Sunday evening and he did so in impressive fashion with a late-race pass during Royal River Casino Night.

The victory propelled him to a one-point win in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship standings.

Justin Henderson and Ron Howe were also victorious on Sunday during the penultimate weekend of the racing season at Huset’s Speedway.

Jacob Peterson held the point for the first 16 laps of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event. Lap after lap, Goos Jr. stayed close as both drivers focused on the bottom lane around the high-banked oval.

As the laps wound down Goos Jr. and third-running Cole Vanderheiden were tied in the championship standings with Vanderheiden owning the tiebreaker. Goos Jr. didn’t let it get that far as he snuck underneath Peterson for the lead on Lap 17. He then held on for the final four laps to win by 0.964 seconds, becoming the 10 th different winner in 10 division races this season.

“It’s the best way to do it, right?,” he said. “I’ve been coming here for a long time and I’ve been close a lot of times. I seen the (video) board and Cole was behind me. If I even screw up a little bit and I knew it was over. I just did the really patient, conservative way of winning this one.

“This is definitely a highlight by far. It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever won. There’s a different winner every week here so it’s really tough. This class is a great group of guys. All of them are great to race with.”

Peterson placed second with Vanderheiden rounding out the podium. Matt Johnson garnered a fourth-place finish and Tyler Rabenberg ended fifth.

Peterson was the quick qualifier to start the evening. The heat races were won by Dusty Ballenger, Bayley Ballenger, Heath Nestrick and Vanderheiden. Tyler Drueke was the B Main winner.

Henderson posted his 15 th career Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars victory at the track by leading the final five laps.

Skylar Prochaska paced the field for the first eight laps before Tim Kaeding powered into the top spot on Lap 9 using the bottom groove in turns three and four. Henderson advanced to second on Lap 16. Kaeding’s left rear tire started to go low during a caution on Lap 19. He maintained the top spot for the following couple of laps before Henderson drove around him on Lap 21. Kaeding’s tire exploded on the following circuit.

“It feels really, really good,” Henderson said. “The door opened on Skylar and we were there to capitalize. Tim (Kaeding) probably would have won that thing without the left rear going low so thank God for a little bit of luck. There were some hard chargers so thank God they didn’t start closer to the front. I love being here in Victory Lane.”

Henderson was strong in the final laps to top runner-up Prochaska by 1.339 seconds.

“That’s a really good run for us,” Prochaska said. “We had speed. All in all, it was a good night.”

Mark Dobmeier hustled from 15 th to third, including a charge to gain two positions on the final restart.

“I wish we had more laps at the end because that car was coming on harder and harder,” he said.

Brooke Tatnell was fourth and Tim Estenson posted a fifth-place finish.

Henderson was quickest in qualifying before Prochaska, Estenson and Scott Winters recorded heat race triumphs.

Howe led the final dozen laps to score his first career win at Huset’s Speedway in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division.

“Unbelievable,” he said while fighting back tears. “We’ve worked at this for a long time. I’ve been here since 1976. This is my first victory here at 65.”

Billy Prouty held the point for the first eight laps before a caution on Lap 9 bunched the field together. A pair of cautions on ensuing restarts slowed the race, but Howe was able to pounce on the bottom groove once the race resumed. A late caution set up a green-white-checkered finish and Howe was efficient throughout the final two laps to win by 1.123 seconds.

Prouty finished second with John Hoing placing third, 10th-starting Cory Yeigh fourth and points leader Zach Olivier fifth.

Prouty, Mike Chaney and Howe were the heat race winners.

The 2023 racing season at Huset’s Speedway concludes next Saturday and Sunday during the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking. The action features the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks (Sunday only).

ROYAL RIVER CASINO NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Aug. 27, 2023) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson (3); 2. 35-Skylar Prochaska (1); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (15); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (5); 5. 14T-Tim Estenson (8); 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen (6); 7. 22-Riley Goodno (13); 8. 3J-Dusty Zomer (10); 9. 23W-Scott Winters (2); 10. 14H-Ian Madsen (9); 11. 3-Tim Kaeding (4); 12. 17B-Ryan Bickett (21); 13. 96-Blaine Stegenga (19); 14. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (12); 15. 8-Micah Slendy (18); 16. 2X-Tony Rustad (20); 17. (DNF) 9-Chase Randall (7); 18. (DNF) 22K-Kaleb Johnson (14); 19. (DNF) 83JR-Sam Henderson (11); 20. (DNF) 22W-Aaron Werner (17); 21. (DNS) 4-Cody Hansen; 22. (DNS) 111-Chad Frewaldt; 23. (DNS) 01-Jim Enga.

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 35-Skylar Prochaska (1); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen (2); 3. 83-Justin Henderson (4); 4. 14H-Ian Madsen (3); 5. 22-Riley Goodno (5); 6. 111-Chad Frewaldt (6); 7. 8-Micah Slendy (8); 8. 01-Jim Enga (7).

KND Safety Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 14T-Tim Estenson (2); 2. 9-Chase Randall (4); 3. 83JR-Sam Henderson (1); 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (6); 5. 3J-Dusty Zomer (3); 6. 13-Mark Dobmeier (5); 7. 2X-Tony Rustad (8); 8. 96-Blaine Stegenga (7).

Smith TI Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 23W-Scott Winters (1); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding (3); 3. 16-Brooke Tatnell (4); 4. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (5); 5. 22W-Aaron Werner (7); 6. (DNF) 4-Cody Hansen (2); 7. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett (6).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:10.712 (5); 2. 9-Chase Randall, 00:10.804 (21); 3. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:10.866 (13); 4. 14H-Ian Madsen, 00:10.884 (19); 5. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:10.915 (9); 6. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:10.927 (12); 7. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:10.939 (18); 8. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:10.979 (1); 9. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:10.987 (7); 10. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.007 (2); 11. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.033 (11); 12. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:11.119 (17); 13. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.132 (3); 14. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.148 (15); 15. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.172 (20); 16. 111-Chad Frewaldt, 00:11.210 (14); 17. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.232 (22); 18. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.375 (6); 19. 01-Jim Enga, 00:11.385 (8); 20. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.439 (10); 21. 22W-Aaron Werner, 00:11.490 (4); 22. 8-Micah Slendy, 00:11.704 (23); 23. 2X-Tony Rustad, 00:11.894 (16).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (2); 2. 80P-Jacob Peterson (1); 3. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (4); 4. 86-Matt Johnson (3); 5. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg (5); 6. 74N-Luke Nellis (11); 7. 12-Tyler Drueke (17); 8. 12L-John Lambertz (6); 9. 64-Andy Pake (7); 10. 4X-Heath Nestrick (8); 11. 10-Trevor Serbus (18); 12. 81-Jared Jansen (13); 13. 31-Koby Werkmeister (20); 14. F5-Tim Rustad (12); 15. 18-Corbin Erickson (14); 16. 15-Jack Potter (16); 17. (DNF) 2D-Dusty Ballenger (9); 18. (DNF) 6B-Bayley Ballenger (10); 19. (DNF) 45-Monty Ferriera (19); 20. (DNF) 99-Mitchell Dvorak (15).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 12-Tyler Drueke (1); 2. 10-Trevor Serbus (3); 3. 45-Monty Ferriera (4); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (5); 5. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips (2); 6. 28G-Gracyn Masur (8); 7. 28-Nicholas Winter (7); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (9); 9. (DNF) 1B-Brayden Wiese (10); 10. (DNF) 32-Trefer Waller (6).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (1); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (3); 3. 74N-Luke Nellis (2); 4. 12-Tyler Drueke (5); 5. 80P-Jacob Peterson (4); 6. 32-Trefer Waller (6); 7. 62J-Jay Masur (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1); 2. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg (3); 3. 17-Lee Goos Jr (4); 4. 10-Trevor Serbus (6); 5. 99-Mitchell Dvorak (2); 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister (5); 7. (DNF) 1B-Brayden Wiese (7).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4X-Heath Nestrick (2); 2. 18-Corbin Erickson (1); 3. 86-Matt Johnson (4); 4. F5-Tim Rustad (3); 5. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips (5); 6. 28-Nicholas Winter (6).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (2); 2. 64-Andy Pake (4); 3. 15-Jack Potter (1); 4. 81-Jared Jansen (3); 5. 45-Monty Ferriera (5); 6. 28G-Gracyn Masur (6).

Qualifying (3 Laps): 1. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:12.017 (25); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 00:12.027 (26); 3. 86-Matt Johnson, 00:12.047 (20); 4. 64-Andy Pake, 00:12.100 (15); 5. 12L-John Lambertz, 00:12.105 (18); 6. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg, 00:12.130 (21); 7. F5-Tim Rustad, 00:12.157 (19); 8. 81-Jared Jansen, 00:12.217 (5); 9. 74N-Luke Nellis, 00:12.218 (7); 10. 99-Mitchell Dvorak, 00:12.228 (24); 11. 4X-Heath Nestrick, 00:12.235 (23); 12. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden, 00:12.244 (9); 13. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, 00:12.261 (16); 14. 6B-Bayley Ballenger, 00:12.298 (11); 15. 18-Corbin Erickson, 00:12.317 (1); 16. 15-Jack Potter, 00:12.322 (22); 17. 12-Tyler Drueke, 00:12.357 (13); 18. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:12.375 (8); 19. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips, 00:12.406 (14); 20. 45-Monty Ferriera, 00:12.418 (2); 21. 32-Trefer Waller, 00:12.431 (17); 22. 10-Trevor Serbus, 00:12.434 (4); 23. 28-Nicholas Winter, 00:12.534 (12); 24. 28G-Gracyn Masur, 00:12.734 (6); 25. 62J-Jay Masur, 00:12.862 (10); 26. 1B-Brayden Wiese, 00:13.047 (3).