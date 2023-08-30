Dave Tops Dale in Battle of the Blaney Brothers at Sharon

HARTFORD, Ohio (August 30, 2023) — Dave Blaney held off his brother Dale and a charging Brandon Spithaler to win the sprint car feature Thursday night at Sharon Speedway. Dave Blaney moved up from 10th starting position to take the lead from Lee Jacobs on lap 12. After a caution with four laps to go erased a sizeable advantage, Dave held off Dale and Brandon Spithaler’s charge from 22nd to third following a heat race incident for the victory. Carl Bowser from 9th and A.J. Flick rounded out the top five.
Sharon Speedway
Hartford, Ohio
Thursday, August 30, 2023
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
410 Sprints TT Group #1
1. 10-Dave Blaney, 14.715[1]
2. 2-AJ Flick, 14.873[5]
3. 6-Bob Felmlee, 15.031[7]
4. 86-Michael Lutz Jr, 15.108[10]
5. 5K-Adam Kekich, 15.169[3]
6. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer, 16.097[4]
7. 47L-Dusty Larson, 16.172[6]
8. 99-Cameron Nastasi, 16.436[2]
9. 4W-Eric L Williams, 16.531[9]
10. 90-Jeffrey Neubert, 16.534[8]
410 Sprints TT Group #2
1. 70M-Henry Malcuit, 14.459[6]
2. 23-Darren Pifer, 14.906[2]
3. 97-Zeth Sabo, 15.424[9]
4. 22M-Dan McCarron, 15.586[4]
5. 33-Brent Matus, 15.701[7]
6. 08-Danny Kuriger, 15.703[8]
7. 3V-Chris Verda, 15.754[1]
8. X7-Andrew Cavanaugh, 16.187[5]
9. 7T-Andy McKisson, 16.568[10]
10. 22C-Jon Carpenter, 16.792[3]
410 Sprints TT Group #3
1. 29-Carl Bowser, 14.589[9]
2. 32B-Dale Blaney, 14.871[7]
3. 81-Lee Jacobs, 14.921[6]
4. 5M-Max Stambaugh, 15.003[5]
5. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 15.101[4]
6. 35B-Stuart Brubaker, 15.347[8]
7. 40-George Hobaugh Jr, 15.516[3]
8. 13-Brandon Matus, 15.851[2]
9. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau, 16.890[1]
410 Sprints Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 6-Bob Felmlee[2]
2. 10-Dave Blaney[4]
3. 2-AJ Flick[3]
4. 5K-Adam Kekich[6]
5. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[1]
6. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[5]
7. 99-Cameron Nastasi[8]
8. 47L-Dusty Larson[7]
9. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[10]
10. 4W-Eric L Williams[9]
410 Sprints Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]
2. 97-Zeth Sabo[2]
3. 08-Danny Kuriger[6]
4. 70M-Henry Malcuit[4]
5. 23-Darren Pifer[3]
6. 33-Brent Matus[5]
7. 7T-Andy McKisson[9]
8. X7-Andrew Cavanaugh[8]
9. 22C-Jon Carpenter[10]
10. 3V-Chris Verda[7]
410 Sprints Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 5M-Max Stambaugh[1]
2. 81-Lee Jacobs[2]
3. 29-Carl Bowser[4]
4. 32B-Dale Blaney[3]
5. 35B-Stuart Brubaker[6]
6. 13-Brandon Matus[8]
7. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[7]
8. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau[9]
9. 22-Brandon Spithaler[5]
410 Sprints B Main (10 Laps)
1. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[3]
2. 7T-Andy McKisson[2]
3. 47L-Dusty Larson[4]
4. 22-Brandon Spithaler[9]
5. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau[6]
6. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[7]
7. X7-Andrew Cavanaugh[5]
8. 22C-Jon Carpenter[8]
9. 4W-Eric L Williams[10]
10. 99-Cameron Nastasi[1]
DNS: 3V-Chris Verda
410 Sprints A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 10-Dave Blaney[10]
2. 32B-Dale Blaney[12]
3. 22-Brandon Spithaler[22]
4. 29-Carl Bowser[9]
5. 2-AJ Flick[3]
6. 08-Danny Kuriger[1]
7. 22M-Dan McCarron[7]
8. 5K-Adam Kekich[11]
9. 6-Bob Felmlee[4]
10. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[19]
11. 70M-Henry Malcuit[5]
12. 13-Brandon Matus[18]
13. 5M-Max Stambaugh[6]
14. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau[23]
15. 35B-Stuart Brubaker[15]
16. 23-Darren Pifer[14]
17. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[16]
18. 33-Brent Matus[17]
19. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[13]
20. 81-Lee Jacobs[2]
21. 97-Zeth Sabo[8]
22. 7T-Andy McKisson[20]
23. 47L-Dusty Larson[21]
24. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[24]