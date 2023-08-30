Jackson Motorplex Features 18 Different Winners in 19 A Mains This Season

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 29, 2023) – Parity was a theme this season at Jackson Motorplex, which showcased 18 different feature winners during 19 main events.

James McFadden, who swept the 45 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals powered by FENDT preliminary nights with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, is the only driver to capture multiple triumphs.

Carson Macedo capped the event and the season at Jackson Motorplex by scoring the AGCO Jackson Nationals powered by FENDT finale.

Mark Dobmeier is the only other 410ci winged sprint car winner as he claimed the inaugural Merle Johnson Memorial.

Aaron Reutzel and Skylar Prochaska each picked up a Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars victory.

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature winners included Blaine Stegenga, Brandon Buysse, Nate Eakin, Matt Johnson and Lee Goos Jr.

Cam Schafer produced a win during the lone PIRTEK Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series race.

Jared Siefert and Luke Sathoff were IMCA Stock Cars winners.

Doug Wickman and Cory Probst scored IMCA Hobby Stock triumphs.

Jordan Rogotzke (IMCA Modifieds), Jared Boumeester (IMCA Sport Mods) and Oliver Monson (IMCA Sport Compacts) also visited Victory Lane.

Stay tuned to the Jackson Motorplex social media channels for information about the 2024 racing schedule that is planned to be released later in the fall.

