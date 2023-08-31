All Stars gear up for Attica Ambush September 1-2

By Tyler Altmeyer

ATTICA, Ohio (August 30, 2023) – The month of September is officially underway for the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, and the home of “Ohio’s Finest Racing” is first on the hit list.

Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, a staple on the All Star campaign trail with three events contested already in 2023, will host “America’s Series” this Friday and Saturday, September 1-2, set to headline their annual two-day Attica Ambush. Featuring two, complete programs, Attica’s doubleheader will also feature two major paydays including a $12,000-to-win finale on Saturday evening; Friday’s opener will award $6,000.

As noted, Attica Raceway Park hosted the All Star Circuit of Champions on three prior occasions already this season including one during the annual running of Ohio Sprint Speedweek. Three appearances resulted in three different winners, one of which was Rudeen Racing’s own Zeb Wise, who opened the aforementioned Ohio Sprint Speedweek event with a triumph over Tyler Courtney and Jordan Ryan. Wise is currently on top of the All Star driver standings heading into the two-day visit to the Buckeye State, leading Lane Racing’s Chris Windom and Clauson Marshall Racing’s Tyler Courtney.

Fremont, Ohio’s Craig Mintz and Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks each were victorious at Attica Raceway Park in April, each doing so in dramatic fashion. Mintz earned his victory with a last corner pass of Wise, while Marks accomplished his impressive feat from 20th, also overtaking the Rudeen Racing No. 26.

America’s Series will roll into Ohio fresh off of a two-day visit to the Wolverine State, headlining action at Tri-City Motor Speedway in Auburn, Michigan, and Butler Motor Speedway in Quincy, Michigan, on Friday and Saturday, August 25-26. Zeb Wise was the man on top in Auburn, while two-time and defending All Star champion, Tyler Courtney, claimed the $8,500 top prize at Butler.

Those seeking additional information pertaining to Attica Raceway Park’s Attica Ambush should visit the facility online at www.atticaracewaypark.com. Racing is slated to begin at 7:45 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions OWNER Standings (As of 8/26):

Clauson Marshall Racing – 4544

Rudeen Racing – 4536

Vermeer Motorsports – 4430

Lane Racing – 4320

Bryan Grove Racing – 4152

Seeling Motorsports – 3964

Bill McCandless Ford – 3910

D3 Motorsports Group – 3628

Premier Motorsports – 2498

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 8/26):

Zeb Wise – 4426

Chris Windom – 4320

Tyler Courtney – 3741

Conner Morrell – 3628

J.J. Hickle – 3616

Sye Lynch – 3608

Tim Shaffer – 3542

Scotty Thiel – 2368

Parker Price-Miller – 2328

Greg Wilson – 2078

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.