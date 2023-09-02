Colagiovanni Charges from 12th to Win ESS Feature at Brewerton

BREWERTON, N.Y. (September 1, 2023) — Paulie Colagiovanni drove up from a mid-pack starting position to win the Empire Super Sprints feature Friday night at Brewerton Speedway. Colagiovanni started 12th and worked his way up to the lead at his hometown track in Brewerton for his fourth victory of the 2023 season and second of the year at Brewerton. The win was Jordan Thomas, Danny Varin, Jason Barney, and Larry Wight rounded out the top five.
1. #10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[12]
2. #79-Jordan Thomas[4]
3. #01-Danny Varin[2]
4. #87-Jason Barney[7]
5. #99L-Larry Wight[20]
Empire Super Sprints
Brewerton Speedway
Brewerton, New York
Friday, September 1, 2023
E & V Energy Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. #33-Lacey Hanson[1]
2. #53-Shawn Donath[6]
3. #87-Jason Barney[4]
4. #17-Sammy Reakes IV[2]
5. #5H-Chris Hile[5]
6. #23-Tyler Cartier[3]
7. 96X-Chad Phelps[8]
8. 52-Scott Kreutter[10]
9. #41-Dalton Rombough[9]
10. #X-Dan Bennett[7]
E & V Energy Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. #98-Joe Trenca[2]
2. #22-Jonathan Preston[1]
3. 28-Jordan Poirier[4]
4. #10-Jeff Cook[3]
5. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[5]
6. #5D-Jacob Dykstra[6]
7. #13T-Trevor Years[8]
8. 11T-Mike Thompson[10]
9. #4P-Chase Moran[7]
10. #6K-Kyle Dutcher[9]
E & V Energy Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. #79-Jordan Thomas[2]
2. #10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[3]
3. #45-Chuck Hebing[5]
4. #01-Danny Varin[6]
5. #36-Logan Crisafulli[1]
6. #56-Billy VanInwegen Jr[7]
7. #90-Matt Tanner[4]
8. #13-Keith Granholm[8]
9. #99L-Larry Wight[9]
DT Photography (4 Laps)
1. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[2]
2. #5H-Chris Hile[1]
3. #56-Billy VanInwegen Jr[6]
4. #36-Logan Crisafulli[3]
5. #5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]
6. #23-Tyler Cartier[4]
Lacillade Masonry B-Main (10 Laps)
1. #90-Matt Tanner[3]
2. #99L-Larry Wight[9]
3. #13T-Trevor Years[2]
4. #4P-Chase Moran[8]
5. 96X-Chad Phelps[1]
6. #41-Dalton Rombough[7]
7. 52-Scott Kreutter[4]
8. #X-Dan Bennett[10]
9. 11T-Mike Thompson[5]
10. #6K-Kyle Dutcher[11]
11. #13-Keith Granholm[6]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. #10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[12]
2. #79-Jordan Thomas[4]
3. #01-Danny Varin[2]
4. #87-Jason Barney[7]
5. #99L-Larry Wight[20]
6. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]
7. #45-Chuck Hebing[5]
8. #22-Jonathan Preston[3]
9. #17-Sammy Reakes IV[8]
10. #5H-Chris Hile[14]
11. #98-Joe Trenca[9]
12. #10-Jeff Cook[11]
13. #90-Matt Tanner[19]
14. #56-Billy VanInwegen Jr[15]
15. #23-Tyler Cartier[18]
16. 96X-Chad Phelps[23]
17. #41-Dalton Rombough[24]
18. #4P-Chase Moran[22]
19. #13T-Trevor Years[21]
20. #33-Lacey Hanson[6]
21. #5D-Jacob Dykstra[17]
22. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[13]
23. #53-Shawn Donath[10]
24. #36-Logan Crisafulli[16]