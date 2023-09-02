Marks Masters Williams Grove for Victory during Kline Tribute Race

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (September 1, 2023) — Brent Marks continued his string of 2023 big money race wins at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night when he dominated the C & D Rigging Jim and Sandy Kline Tribute Race for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars.

Marks’ win was worth $7,100 thanks to a $1,100 bonus as posted by the Klines, former owners of the famed No. 22 sprint car driven by Greg Hodnett, Fred Rahmer and others.

The victory pushed Marks’ total earnings in his four oval wins to date this season to a cool $45,100 after also claiming the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic in April, the Mitch Smith Memorial in July and the Jack Gunn Memorial in August.

In the 20-lap 358 sprint main, Jayden Wolf scored his first ever win at the track, holding off Doug Hammaker.

Marks would lead all 25 laps of the Kline Tribute main event with Anthony Macri blasting into second on the first lap.

Macri started fourth in the field and got by Lucas Wolfe before squeezing past polesitter Brian Brown at the line to take second spot.

The leaders entered the rear of the field on the sixth lap, allowing Macri to cut into Marks’ advantage.

But Marks was handling masterfully around the speedway and he pulled a thread-the-needle move as he entered the third corner on lap 11 to put traffic behind him and more distance between he and Macri.

The pace was slowed for the only time with nine laps to go for a stopped Steve Buckwalter.

Macri attempted to stay close on the restart but Marks streaked away to the win by 3.177 seconds at the finish.

The checkered flag marked the 19th time that Marks and his No. 19M machine have stood in Williams Grove Speedway victory lane.

“Our car was just really good all night long,” Marks said.

“We try to get better every week.”

Macri was second followed by Danny Dietrich, TJ Stutts and Brian Brown.

Sixth through 10th went to Freddie Rahmer, Lance Dewease, Troy Wagaman Jr., Dylan Norris and Devon Borden.

Heats went to Dewease, TJ Stutts and Macri.

Marks claimed $300 for setting quick time in time trials with a lap of 17.367 seconds.

Rahmer was the PA Dyno Hard Charger.

Wolf wired the field for the 358 sprint win after starting second in the feature event.

Seventh starter Doug Hammaker blasted to the front during the early laps, moving into second with five away.

The race entered traffic on the 11th tour with Hammaker testing the outside on Wolf.

But a caution flag with six laps to go cleared the track and the way for Wolf to get his career first Williams Grove win.

He too claimed an $1,100 bonus as posted by Jim and Sandy Kline, taking home a total of $2,600 for the win.

Hammaker finished 1.859 seconds behind in second followed by Dylan Norris, Jay Galloway and Chad Criswell.

Sixth through 10th went to Steve Owings, Scott Fisher, Kyle Keen, Derek Locke and Chris Frank.

Heats went to Galloway, Wolf and Brady Dillon with the consolation going to Zach Newlin.

Locke was the PA Dyno Hard Charger.

C & D Rigging Jim and Sandy Kline Tribute Race

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, September 1, 2023

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 19-Brent Marks

2. 71-Anthony Macri

3. 48-Danny Dietrich

4. 11t-Tj Stutts

5. 21b-Brian Brown

6. 8e-Freddie Rahmer

7. 39m-Lance Dewease

8. 27-Troy Wagaman

9. 44-Dylan Norris

10. 23-Devon Borden

11. 99m-Kyle Moody

12. 58-Tanner Thorson

13. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

14. 66-Ryan Newton

15. 35-Austin Bishop

16. 20b-Tim Buckwalter

17. 0-Rick Lafferty

18. 12-Billy Dietrich

19. 12d-Steven Downs

20. 12w-Troy Fraker

21. 17b-Steve Buckwalter

22. 90-Jordan Givler

23. 39t-Cameron Smith

24. 1w-Tyler Reeser

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 7w-Jayden Wolf

2. 66h-Doug Hammaker

3. 6-Dylan Norris

4. 27-Jay Galloway

5. 84m-Chad Criswell

6. 35-Steve Owings

7. 21t-Scott Fisher

8. 17-Kyle Keen

9. 77-Derek Locke

10. 00f-Chris Frank

11. 66a-Cody Fletcher

12. 9-Brady Dillon

13. 11b-Bryn Gohn

14. 1a-Chase Gutshall

15. 99y-Shane Yost

16. 70d-Frankie Herr

17. 28-Matt Findley

18. 19r-Tyler Rutherford

19. 95-Kody Hartlaub

20. 21m-Zach Newlin

21. 10h-Dwight Leppo

22. 93-Steven Kothe

23. 23-Justin Foster

24. 22b-Nat Tuckey