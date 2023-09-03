Randall and Tatnell Hustle to Wins at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 2, 2023) – Chase Randall and Brooke Tatnell produced victories at Huset’s Speedway on Saturday evening during the opening night of the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking.

Both drivers set themselves up for a potential $10,000 bonus if one of them can sweep both sprint car main events on Sunday during the event finale, giving them three wins in the four sprint car A Mains.

Randall became the winningest driver at the track this season with his fourth feature triumph during the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars A Main on Saturday. He ran fifth for almost the first half of the race before climbing to fourth on Lap 11, to third on Lap 14, to second on Lap 16 and into the lead on Lap 18.

The only caution of the 25-lap main event occurred on Lap 24 to set up a green-white-checkered restart as fourth-running Mark Dobmeier stopped in turn four. Randall was strong on the restart to win by 1.405 seconds.

“That was kind of the deciding factor,” he said of traffic. “In lapped traffic I wasn’t waiting one lap when I was behind them. I was just going to go as soon as I got to them. We did and made the moves stick. We had an unbelievable car to keep it out front and maneuver around the track well. I wasn’t too good to start the race, but I felt like I was driving 110 percent every lap to run them down and pick off the win.”

Scott Bogucki captured a runner-up result despite losing his brakes.

“Halfway through it was on the firewall so I was plugging it into the curb,” he said. “When I got to Justin (Henderson) and the lapped cars I started backpedaling because I was like you know what a second is better than on the hook. I got stuck with them longer than I should have.”

Henderson, who led the first 17 laps before getting over the cushion in turn two behind a driver he was trying to lap, rounded out the podium.

“It was really unfortunate, but lapped cars are lapped cars,” he said. “I’ve been a lapped car before and I have to find a way to get around them.”

Aaron Reutzel garnered a fourth-place result and Brendan Mullen was fifth.

Randell set quick time during qualifying to kick off the action before Henderson, Jake Blackhurst and Reutzel powered to heat race wins.

Tatnell led the distance of the 25-lap 360 sprint car main event featuring the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series. The triumph extended his sprint car winning streak to 36 straight years.

“I’ve driven for some great car owners over the years and I’ve had some great crew chiefs,” he said. “The best teams are the ones that feel like family and both these race teams I’m running for feel like family.”

Tatnell entered traffic on Lap 5 and mostly picked his way through without trouble, only being slowed one time that allowed his competitors to close. Other than that moment, he maintained a comfortable lead until the field was bunched together following the lone caution on Lap 18. Tatnell rocketed away from his competitors during the restart en route to a victory by 2.046 seconds.

“We probably don’t run 120 (miles per hour) like some of these young kids, but that’s why we finish races,” he said. “That’s why we put ourselves in these positions to win points and do that sort of stuff. Lapped traffic is usually where we dominate.”

Carson McCarl was the runner up with Sam Henderson finishing third. Christopher Thram placed fourth and Blaine Stegenga ended fifth.

Tyler Rabenberg, Reutzel, McCarl and Justin Jacobsma posted heat race wins and Cody Hansen was the B Main winner.

The Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking concludes on Sunday with the Huset’s Speedway season finale featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks. The main gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $25 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $12 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets can be purchased online athttps://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

BULL HAULERS BRAWL PRESENTED BY FOLKENS BROTHERS TRUCKING NIGHT 1 RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Sept. 2, 2023) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall (3); 2. 10-Scott Bogucki (4); 3. 83-Justin Henderson (2); 4. 8-Aaron Reutzel (8); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen (1); 6. 16-Brooke Tatnell (7); 7. 3J-Dusty Zomer (9); 8. 6-Jake Blackhurst (6); 9. 4-Cody Hansen (14); 10. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (10); 11. 22-Riley Goodno (13); 12. 1K-Kelby Watt (15); 13. 14H-Carson McCarl (12); 14. 13-Mark Dobmeier (5); 15. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (11); 16. 17B-Ryan Bickett (18); 17. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (17); 18. 7B-Ben Brown (22); 19. 98-Nate Barger (19); 20. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (16); 21. (DNF) 14T-Tim Estenson (23); 22. (DNF) 111-Chad Frewaldt (20); 23. (DNS) 35-Skylar Prochaska.

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson (1); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (2); 3. 9-Chase Randall (4); 4. 3J-Dusty Zomer (3); 5. 22-Riley Goodno (5); 6. 23W-Scott Winters (6); 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett (7); 8. 111-Chad Frewaldt (8).

KND Safety Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 6-Jake Blackhurst (1); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell (3); 3. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (5); 4. 10-Scott Bogucki (4); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (6); 6. 98-Nate Barger (8); 7. (DNF) 7B-Ben Brown (7); 8. (DNF) 14T-Tim Estenson (2).

Smith TI Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 8-Aaron Reutzel (4); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (2); 4. 14H-Carson McCarl (1); 5. 1K-Kelby Watt (6); 6. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (7); 7. (DNF) 35-Skylar Prochaska (5).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall, 00:11.071 (7); 2. 10-Scott Bogucki, 00:11.091 (5); 3. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 00:11.108 (23); 4. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.110 (14); 5. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.116 (22); 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.157 (10); 7. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.167 (1); 8. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.167 (4); 9. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.178 (19); 10. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:11.188 (16); 11. 6-Jake Blackhurst, 00:11.223 (8); 12. 14H-Carson McCarl, 00:11.229 (11); 13. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.280 (20); 14. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.328 (6); 15. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.342 (18); 16. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:11.383 (21); 17. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.440 (12); 18. 1K-Kelby Watt, 00:11.462 (17); 19. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.525 (15); 20. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:11.599 (13); 21. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.785 (9); 22. 111-Chad Frewaldt, 00:11.895 (2); 23. 98-Nate Barger, 00:12.136 (3).

Midwest Sprint Touring Series/Midwest Power Series 360 Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 14-Brooke Tatnell (1); 2. 27-Carson McCarl (4); 3. 83H-Sam Henderson (3); 4. 24T-Christopher Thram (11); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga (6); 6. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (7); 7. 40-Clint Garner (9); 8. 36-Justin Henderson (14); 9. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (2); 10. 4C-Cameron Martin (13); 11. 35L-Cody Ledger (12); 12. 53-Jack Dover (19); 13. 20-Brant O’Banion (23); 14. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (8); 15. 22-Riley Goodno (18); 16. 2-Chase Porter (22); 17. 8-Micah Slendy (15); 18. 12-Troy Schreurs (24); 19. 54-Brett Wanner (16); 20. 17B-Ryan Bickett (10); 21. 83-Kurt Mueller (17); 22. 83A-Austin Miller (20); 23. (DNF) 8R-Aaron Reutzel (5); 24. (DNF) 4-Cody Hansen (21).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 4-Cody Hansen (1); 2. 2-Chase Porter (2); 3. 20-Brant O’Banion (3); 4. 12-Troy Schreurs (7); 5. 27W-Weston Olson (8); 6. 101-Chuck McGillivray (5); 7. 4G-Cole Garner (6); 8. 4D-Logan Domagala (12); 9. 18D-Dalton Domagala (13); 10. 12L-John Lambertz (10); 11. (DNF) 22W-Aaron Werner (4); 12. (DNF) 74N-Luke Nellis (14); 13. (DNF) 5W-Bill Wiese (11); 14. (DNS) 11G-Luke Griffith; 15. (DNS) 9-Chase Randall; 16. (DNS) 5-Javen Ostermann.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (2); 2. 40-Clint Garner (3); 3. 96-Blaine Stegenga (7); 4. 83A-Austin Miller (1); 5. 36-Justin Henderson (8); 6. 22W-Aaron Werner (6); 7. 27W-Weston Olson (4); 8. 11G-Luke Griffith (5); 9. 12L-John Lambertz (9).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8R-Aaron Reutzel (3); 2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 3. 8-Micah Slendy (2); 4. 35L-Cody Ledger (7); 5. 22-Riley Goodno (6); 6. 53-Jack Dover (8); 7. 2-Chase Porter (9); 8. 18D-Dalton Domagala (1); 9. (DNF) 5-Javen Ostermann (5).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Carson McCarl (5); 2. 17B-Ryan Bickett (3); 3. 4C-Cameron Martin (4); 4. 14-Brooke Tatnell (9); 5. 20-Brant O’Banion (1); 6. 4-Cody Hansen (7); 7. 12-Troy Schreurs (6); 8. 4D-Logan Domagala (2); 9. 5W-Bill Wiese (8).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (1); 2. 83H-Sam Henderson (4); 3. 24T-Christopher Thram (5); 4. 83-Kurt Mueller (3); 5. 54-Brett Wanner (7); 6. 101-Chuck McGillivray (6); 7. 4G-Cole Garner (8); 8. (DNF) 9-Chase Randall (2); 9. (DNF) 74N-Luke Nellis (9).

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Chase Randall – 4(May 21, June 4, July 30 and Sept. 2); Rico Abreu – 1 (Aug. 15); Ayrton Gennetten – 1 (June 18); Riley Goodno – 1(June 11); David Gravel – 1 (June 24); Justin Henderson – 1 (Aug. 27); Kasey Kahne – 1(May 28); Kyle Larson – 1 (June 21); James McFadden – 1 (June 22); Logan Schuchart – 1 (June 23); Christopher Thram – 1 (July 9); Garet Williamson – 1 (May 29); and Dusty Zomer – 1 (July 16)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

J.J. Zebell – 3(May 28, June 18 and July 9); Zach Olivier – 2(May 21 and July 20); Tim Dann – 1 (July 16); Brandon Ferguson – 1 (Aug. 15); Tracy Halouska- 1(June 11); John Hoing – 1(June 4); Ron Howe – 1 (Aug. 27); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (July 30)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dillon Bickett – 1(July 9);Brandon Bosma – 1(May 21); Dan Carsrud – 1 (July 16); Dalton Domagala – 1 (June 18); Jack Dover – 1 (July 30); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (Aug. 27); John Lambertz – 1 (June 11); Tyler Rabenberg – 1 (May 29); Jay Russell – 1 (May 28); and Blaine Stegenga – 1 (June 4)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

