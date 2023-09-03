Swanson Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (September 2, 2023) — Jake Swanson won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway. Swanson started third and drove to his eighth victory of the 2023 season.

Harley Burns, Seth Parker, Tye Mihocko, and Geoff Ensign rounded out the top five.

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Jake Swanson[2]

2. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[1]

3. 17G-Geoff Ensign[6]

4. 26C-Chance Crum[3]

5. 53-Brayden Fox[5]

6. 5M-Matthew McDonald[4]

7. 27-Evan Mosley[7]

8. 00-Austin Cory[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 38P-Seth Parker[1]

2. 24S-Casey Shuman[4]

3. 5-Frank Guerrini[5]

4. 4C-Daylan Chambers[6]

5. 24P-Tye Mihocko[3]

6. 55-Josh Hodge[7]

7. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[2]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16-Harley Burns[2]

2. 97-Austin Nigh[1]

3. 31-Tim Creech II[3]

4. 73C-Cody Fendley[6]

5. 99J-Kyle Johnson[4]

6. 20D-Chad Davenport[5]

7. 100-Justin Meneely[7]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 5T-Jake Swanson[3]

2. 16-Harley Burns[1]

3. 38P-Seth Parker[2]

4. 24P-Tye Mihocko[14]

5. 17G-Geoff Ensign[7]

6. 26C-Chance Crum[10]

7. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[4]

8. 53-Brayden Fox[13]

9. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[20]

10. 5-Frank Guerrini[8]

11. 31-Tim Creech II[9]

12. 97-Austin Nigh[6]

13. 73C-Cody Fendley[12]

14. 4C-Daylan Chambers[11]

15. 55-Josh Hodge[17]

16. 99J-Kyle Johnson[15]

17. 00-Austin Cory[22]

18. 5M-Matthew McDonald[16]

19. 24S-Casey Shuman[5]

20. 20D-Chad Davenport[18]

21. 27-Evan Mosley[19]

DNS: 100-Justin Meneely