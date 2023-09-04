Colten Cottle Wins Vince Osman Classic at Kokomo

KOKOMO, IN (September 3, 2023) — Colton Cottle won the Vince Osman Memorial feature Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway. The victory was Cottle’s second of the 2023 season. Ricky Lewis, C.J. Leary, Geoff Ensign, and Tye Mihocko rounded out the top five.
Vince Osman Classic
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 57-Colton Cottle
2. 41-Ricky Lewis
3. 4p-Cj Leary
4. 17-Geoff Ensign
5. 24p-Tye Mihocko
6. 16-Harley Burns
7. 6t-Trey Osborne
8. 9z-Zack Pretorius
9. 98-Saban Bibent
10. 57b-Cole Bodine
11. 27-Evan Mosley
12. 0g-Kyle Shipley
13. 3m-Tres Mehler
14. 78-Rob Caho Jr
15. 2di-Dustin Ingle
16. 42-Brayden Clark
17. 11-Jack Hoyer
18. 00-Noah Whitehouse
19. 99-Jack James
20. 75-Devan Myers