ESS Set For Completion of 8/4 Event at Utica Rome, Weedsport Return This Weekend

By Curtis Berleue

(Vernon, NY) | As the summer starts to fade away and turn to fall, the Empire Super Sprints 40th Anniversary tour enters the final two months of action. A common theme throughout the season has been doubleheader weekends, and the final one of the year is on tap this coming weekend with the final visit to the Utica Rome Speedway on Friday September 8, and the only visit of 2023 to the Weedsport Speedway on Saturday September 9.

The August 4th event at Utica Rome Speedway fell victim to Mother Nature after heats and the Cobra Coaches Dash had been completed. As such, this Friday will see the remainder of the program only with hot laps, the B-Main and finally the A-Main for the 360 sprints.

Saturday, the tour moves just west down the thru-way to Weedsport for the first time since September of last year. On that night, Larry Wight was victorious, and is sure to be tough to reckon with again as he is every time he straps into a sprint car as evidenced by his charge through the pack last Friday at Brewerton. Saturdays Cobra Coaches Dash series dash will be presented by Monroe Mechanical Services, Inc., paying $100 to the winner of the 4 lap shootout.

Defending champion Jordan Poirier still holds the points lead over Shawn Donath and Jason Barney. Dylan Swiernik currently sits in 4th position, and Jeff Cook moved into the top 5 after last weeks doubleheader at Brewerton and Fulton.

Gate times, admission prices and nightly schedules for each of this weekends events can be found on the tracks web and social media pages, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), Twitter (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, September 8 – Utica Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($2,000 to Win Make-Up Feature from 8/4)

Saturday, September 9 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, September 16 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT ($10,000 to Win Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, no points)