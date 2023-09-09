Tuscarora 50 Start Time Pushed Up One Hour

PORT ROYAL, PA (September 9, 2023) — In an attempt to avoid inclement weather Port Royal Speedway officials announced they are pushing up the start of the 56th Annual Tuscarora 50 on Saturday night. Gates will open at 2:00 PM on Saturday with racing set to begin at 5:00.

Rain has been the biggest storyline during the 2023 Tuscarora 50 weekend with Thursday night raining out and Friday’s program being delayed 23 minutes due to a light shower after dodging several storms throughout the evening.

General admission for the Tuscarora 50 is $40.00, students are $20.00, while pit passes are $50.00.